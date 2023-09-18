KEY POINTS BLACKPINK concluded its "Born Pink" world tour over the weekend

BLACKPINK now has the biggest world tour by a female K-Pop act

Several stars flocked to the Gocheok Sky Dome to support BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK just held a two-night encore show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, for the finale of its "Born Pink" world tour, which garnered thousands of fans — known as BLINKS — to the venue on both days over the weekend.

The internationally acclaimed K-Pop group first kicked off its second world tour in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul before it jetted off to several countries across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. Interestingly, they gathered about 1.95 million spectators during the run.

Before the quartet went on a break following the success of the tour — now the biggest world tour by a female K-Pop act in history — it appeared that fans made sure to attend the event as well as several K-Pop idols, K-Pop groups, actors, actresses and Korean entertainment industry officials. The dome sold out instantly when tickets went on sale last month; hence, BLACKPINK was able to sell out 66 out of its 66 shows.

To celebrate the end of the "Born Pink" era as well as BLACKPINK's 7th anniversary as a group, check out all the celebrities who attended the event to show support for Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie, courtesy of @BBU_BLACKPINK on Twitter.

1.

Red Velvet's Seulgi

2.

Red Velvet's Irene

Irene from (red velvet) spotted at blackpink's born pink seoul last night! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/3pkhDEDRii — kenji 𓅓 (@_yk2aii) September 17, 2023

3.

aespa

aespa at BLACKPINK's concert today!! (Born Pink Finale in Seoul Day 2) pic.twitter.com/HU8liMrZAz — karina's wife (@ujiminphoria) September 17, 2023

4.

BabyMonster

5.

WSJN's Bona

bona is present from the first day of born pink tour and last day of born pink tour



TOUR FINALE WITH JISOO#AllEyesOnJISOOinSeoul pic.twitter.com/8JcxZo5wn7 — ke ༊*·˚ #1989 (@actressooyaaa) September 16, 2023

6.

IZ*ONE's Kim Minju

7.

WINNER's Jinwoo

8.

BigBang's Taeyang

9.

Sechs Kies' Jang Suwon

10.

Girl's Day's Hyeri

11.

CLC's Sorn

12.

Woo!ah!'s Nana

our blink nana 🎀✨



"BLACKPINK that gave a big influence to my decision in being a singer!! I felt that I learned a lot by watching their videos. After the music show, I rushed to watched the concert." pic.twitter.com/3BaT95jjD3 — woo!ah! pics (@wooahpics_) September 16, 2023

13.

Kiss of Life's Belle, Hanuel and Julie

14.

Kim Go-eun

• Actress Kim Go Eun pic.twitter.com/j6mDyonT57 — BLACKPINK Vietnam FC (@bpvnfc) September 17, 2023

Kim go eun is the cutest fan girl I'm so happy that rosé can see how the loves she gives to her friends is also being given back to her in the same amount pic.twitter.com/aSvQjneHgH — only for rosé (the og georgia) (@rosieeeross1) September 17, 2023

15.

Lee Je-hoon and "Influenza" program director Yoon Sung-hyun

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Lee Jehoon backstage at 'Born Pink' world tour. pic.twitter.com/K07QZHwM9u — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 16, 2023

16.

Lee Ho-jung

Actress Lee Ho Jung IG update she watched 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Mp6JKOgkoF — jans ex gf ni jisoo :c (@jiswonyy) September 17, 2023

17.

Shin Hyun-ji

18.

Kim Hye-jun

📸 Kim Hye Jun instagram story



'@.sooyaaa__ 💕 The color of my heart is 🖤💖'



TOUR FINALE WITH JISOO#AllEyesOnJISOOinSeoul https://t.co/k48Q34CANC pic.twitter.com/1Z4cpyY7D9 — GLOBAL SNOWS HSR 🤍 (@haesoorecords) September 17, 2023

19.

Lee Ji-ah

20.

Jung Ryeo-wun

21.

Lee Jung-ha

WHAT THE FUCK JENNIE TOOK A PIC WITH LEE JUNG HA/BONG SEOK IN MOVING KDRAMA !!! GO YOUN JUNG WHEN?? pic.twitter.com/QuqJI4ynpE — 𝒾𝓇 (@jenrenebae) September 17, 2023

22.

Moon Ga-young

23.

Bae Doona

actress bae doona attended the concert for jisoo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wCSPXtaKCu — ً🪼 (@kjsbtch) September 17, 2023

24.

Ahn Dong-Goo

25.

Lee Dong-hwi

26.

Gong Hyo-jin

27.

"Singles Inferno's" Shin Seul-ki

28.

GRAY

South Korean rapper/singer/producer Gray (Lee Seong-hwa) updates with #ROSÉ 🖤



ROSÉ AT BORN PINK FINALE#본핑크_피날레_로제와_함께 pic.twitter.com/y0UannGaEQ — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) September 17, 2023

29.

Noh Hong-chul

30.

Kim Hyo-joo

#ROSÉ with South Korean professional golfer Kim Hyo-Joo 🖤



ROSÉ AT BORN PINK FINALE#본핑크_피날레_로제와_함께 pic.twitter.com/9hRFDhzISJ — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) September 17, 2023

31.

"Snowdrop" pogram director Park Joon Suh

Snowdrop producer Park Joon Suh and Jisoo at the concert pic.twitter.com/1PvJHdqeBl — 설강화 (@snowdropics) September 17, 2023

32.

"Village Survival" program director Jung Chul Min

33.

TWICE's Mina and Nayeon

Twice's Nayeon & Mina were seen on the second day of d BORN PINK WORLD TOUR FINALE IN SEOUL Day 2



What a supportive friends of bp



BORN PINK TOUR FINALE #블랙핑크_블링크_영원토록_함께해#BORNPINKinSEOUL_FINALE #BORNPINKinGOCHEOKSKYDOME#BORNPINK_WORLDTOUR#BORNPINK #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/nmRZkdYm78 — Porsche BLINK88 (@porschebp88) September 18, 2023

34.

Cha Jung-won

35.

Yang Hye-ji

36.

Kim Hye-yoon, Choi Hee-jin and Heo Nam Joon

Jisoo with actresses Hyeyoon, Heejin and actor Namjun. pic.twitter.com/pdOmkCtF5l — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) September 17, 2023

37.

Ko So-young