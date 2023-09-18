BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at the BST Hyde Park in London. twitter.com/BLACKPINK

KEY POINTS

  • BLACKPINK concluded its "Born Pink" world tour over the weekend
  • BLACKPINK now has the biggest world tour by a female K-Pop act
  • Several stars flocked to the Gocheok Sky Dome to support BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK just held a two-night encore show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, for the finale of its "Born Pink" world tour, which garnered thousands of fans — known as BLINKS — to the venue on both days over the weekend.

The internationally acclaimed K-Pop group first kicked off its second world tour in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul before it jetted off to several countries across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. Interestingly, they gathered about 1.95 million spectators during the run.

Before the quartet went on a break following the success of the tour — now the biggest world tour by a female K-Pop act in history — it appeared that fans made sure to attend the event as well as several K-Pop idols, K-Pop groups, actors, actresses and Korean entertainment industry officials. The dome sold out instantly when tickets went on sale last month; hence, BLACKPINK was able to sell out 66 out of its 66 shows.

To celebrate the end of the "Born Pink" era as well as BLACKPINK's 7th anniversary as a group, check out all the celebrities who attended the event to show support for Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie, courtesy of @BBU_BLACKPINK on Twitter.

1.

Red Velvet's Seulgi

2.

Red Velvet's Irene

3.

aespa

4.

BabyMonster

5.

WSJN's Bona

6.

IZ*ONE's Kim Minju

7.

WINNER's Jinwoo

8.

BigBang's Taeyang

9.

Sechs Kies' Jang Suwon

10.

Girl's Day's Hyeri

11.

CLC's Sorn

12.

Woo!ah!'s Nana

13.

Kiss of Life's Belle, Hanuel and Julie

14.

Kim Go-eun

15.

Lee Je-hoon and "Influenza" program director Yoon Sung-hyun

16.

Lee Ho-jung

17.

Shin Hyun-ji

18.

Kim Hye-jun

19.

Lee Ji-ah

20.

Jung Ryeo-wun

21.

Lee Jung-ha

22.

Moon Ga-young

23.

Bae Doona

24.

Ahn Dong-Goo

25.

Lee Dong-hwi

26.

Gong Hyo-jin

27.

"Singles Inferno's" Shin Seul-ki

28.

GRAY

29.

Noh Hong-chul

30.

Kim Hyo-joo

31.

"Snowdrop" pogram director Park Joon Suh

32.

"Village Survival" program director Jung Chul Min

33.

TWICE's Mina and Nayeon

34.

Cha Jung-won

35.

Yang Hye-ji

36.

Kim Hye-yoon, Choi Hee-jin and Heo Nam Joon

37.

Ko So-young

