KEY POINTS Park Seo Joon is rumored to be dating singer, actress and social media star Xooos

Xooos first debuted as an actress before rising to fame on YouTube

She reportedly signed with the entertainment agency Wavy last year

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon has been romantically linked to singer and social media star Xooos.

An unnamed industry source told South Korean outlet JTBC Entertainment News Tuesday that the 34-year-old "Itaewon Class" star is dating the YouTuber. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

However, photos of the rumored couple allegedly going on dates in Seoul, South Korea, made the rounds online, while a since-deleted snap of them together with friends in London last year resurfaced, fueling the speculation.

Park's agency Awesome Entertainment did not confirm or deny the rumors, saying in a statement to several local media outlets that "it will be hard to confirm information about the actor's private life," according to Koreaboo.

Below are seven facts about Park's rumored girlfriend Xooos that fans may want to know.

1. Her real name isn't Xooos

Born in 1994, Xooos' real name is Kim Soo Yeon. She is 29 years old.

2. She is a famous YouTuber

Xooos made her YouTube debut in 2017 and has since been releasing original music and covers on her channel, including The Weeknd's "Out Of Time," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Gayle's "Abcdefu," and Lizzo's "About Damn Time," among others.

She has 1.57 million subscribers as of this writing.

3. Her most popular cover garnered over 30 million views

In 2022, the singer released her rendition of Charlie Puth's "Light Switch," which has garnered 35.8 million views as of press time. She was praised in the comments section of the video for having an "amazing" and "beautiful" voice.

4. She attempted to debut as a K-pop idol

The singer took part in JTBC's survival reality show "MIXNINE," where male and female trainees from various agencies in South Korea competed to become part of the winning team that will debut under YG Entertainment.

Xooos represented Tajoy Entertainment at the time and was the only contestant from the agency. She was ultimately eliminated in the seventh episode and ranked No. 93 overall.

5. She first debuted as an actress

Eight years ago, Xooos debuted as an actress under the moniker INA, starring in the KBS drama "The Producers" alongside IU, Kim Soo Hyun, Cha Tae Hyun and Gong Hyo Jin. There, she portrayed Christine, one of the members of the fictional K-pop girl group Pinky4.

She also had minor roles in several other K-dramas, such as 2018's "Risky Romance" and "Youth Tarot."

6. She signed with an entertainment label

After rising to fame on YouTube, Xooos signed with the music label Wavy — a company established by South Korean rapper and producer Colde — in 2022. She has since released the single "Naked" and her first mini album "Made In Heart."

7. She is said to be friends with some famous personalities in South Korea

In May, Xooos was spotted at the opening of Blackpink member Jennie's Calvin Klein pop-up store in Seoul. The pair are said to be friends, according to Pink Villa.

Xooos is also said to be a friend of actress Lee Yoo Mi, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," according to the outlet. International Business Times could not independently verify the report.