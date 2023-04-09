KEY POINTS The 20-year-old granddaughter faces multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder

She allegedly beat her grandmother with a back scratcher and a picture frame

The grandmother was in critical but stable condition in the ICU as of Thursday

A 20-year-old woman in Louisiana has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted her 85-year-old grandmother using a back scratcher and a picture frame during a visit Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Cecilia Ann Lee, and her grandmother were involved in an altercation that turned physical at the elderly woman's home in Ville Platte, Louisiana, Tuesday night.

The identity of the grandmother was not released. It is not clear what caused the altercation.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene after receiving a report about an elderly woman suffering from multiple injuries.

"During the investigation, detectives learned that foul play was the cause of the injuries," the sheriff's office said in an arrest briefing.

Authorities alleged that Lee struck her grandmother multiple times with a heavy-duty wooden back scratcher and a picture frame, resulting in injuries to the head, torso, arms and hands.

Lee then allegedly vandalized the residence and damaged the elderly woman's phone to make sure that she would not be able to call for help.

The suspect later fell asleep on a couch inside the victim's house.

After deputies and paramedics arrived at the home, they rushed the battered grandmother to a local hospital.

As of Thursday, the elderly woman remained in the ICU in critical but stable condition.

Lee was taken into police custody and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of aggravated second-degree battery of the infirm, one count of cruelty to the infirm, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff's office.

Her bond is set at $1,067,500. The investigation is still ongoing.

It was not mentioned if Lee had legal representation who could speak on her behalf.

