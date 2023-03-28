A 911 call about a naked woman climbing a tree led deputies to the discovery of a dead body of another woman inside a Florida home.

The naked woman, identified as Sheree Latoya Williams, 34, of West Palm Beach, was arrested Sunday after police suspected her involvement in the victim's killing.

Williams' arrest came after officials received a complaint at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday about a naked woman "climbing a tree in the area of Magnolia Drive, unincorporated West Palm Beach," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Responding deputies were told that the woman was running through the neighborhood. Police added that the 911 call was made by the landlord of a West Palm Beach residence, who revealed that Williams was a tenant living in a one-bedroom efficiency located behind his home, according to KIRO 7.

The landlord further told deputies that he initially tried to get Williams to put her clothes back on. When he went inside her apartment, he found a deceased Black woman "with a black cord around her neck," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies eventually detained Williams and took her to a local hospital for treatment. She was charged with first-degree murder and she made her first court appearance Monday, CBS 42 reported.

"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the suspicious incident," the sheriff's office added in the statement. "Detectives believe the detained female was involved in the homicide of the deceased woman."

After her release from the hospital, Williams was interviewed by detectives at the sheriff's office. During interrogation, she admitted to grabbing the victim's black cell phone charging cord and strangling her to death.

Williams claimed to have seen "vivid dreams" where the victim was "trying to sacrifice her for financial gain," as per the affidavit.

The suspect is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

Meanwhile, the identity of the victim and a motive behind the homicide remain unknown at the time. The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.