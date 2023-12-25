Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked by a woman with a deadly weapon at his house in Malibu on Wednesday, according to police.

The woman, identified as Electra Schrock, is a neighbour of Sheen. She has been arrested and charged with assault and burglary.

The police reached Sheen's home after receiving reports of "battery/disturbance" in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the woman had "forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door".

"The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury ... and residential burglary," said a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

"She ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," per a report by TMZ. He received treatment by paramedics at home but was not taken to the hospital.

The police did not reveal what kind of weapon was used by the accused. This was not the first time that the two neighbours had a confrontation. Schrock once reportedly threw some sticky liquid on Sheen's car.

The police have not been able to suggest the motive behind the attack. Schrock is expected to be arraigned at the Van Nuys courthouse on Friday.

Sheen has appeared in movies like "Platoon", "Wall Street", "Young Guns", "The Rookie", "The Three Musketeers" and "The Arrival".

The former "Two and a Half Men" star has often been in the headlines for his lifestyle, with reports of alcohol and drug abuse adding to his marital problems and personal life.

In 1998, he suffered a stroke after overdosing while abusing cocaine and was hospitalised. After attacking his ex-wife Brook Mueller in Colorado in 2009, resulting in his arrest, he was sentenced to 30 days in a drug rehab centre, along with 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management.

After a downward spiral amid revelations of his alleged sexual promiscuity, he revealed that he was HIV-positive in 2015. He described the diagnosis as "a turning point" in his life. The private life of the Hollywood actor was laid bare after an alleged sex tape was rumoured to be making the rounds online, days after he revealed he has been diagnosed with HIV.

The 30-second footage allegedly showed Sheen smoking crack cocaine before engaging in a sexual act with an unidentified man. The gossip site reported that it thought the video was recorded in Nevada in 2011.

He subsequently vowed to mend his ways, giving up drugs and alcohol and turning his focus to his career.