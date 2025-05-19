Affinity Triangle Therapy Coaching & Supervision Inc. emerged as a heart-centered group practice known for its emphasis on connection, mentorship, and expansive care. It champions accessible, ethical, and personalized mental health services while nurturing the next generation of clinicians. Believing that anyone can transform their lives with the right support, its mission is to provide safe, affirming spaces for healing and growth.

Affinity Triangle Therapy's services are tailored for individuals, couples, and families. Operating on a telehealth model, the practice provides flexible solutions for those balancing busy schedules, geographic limitations, or mobility challenges within a tiered pricing model, making care more accessible. Its offerings cover a broad spectrum, from anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues to specialized support for grief, family conflict, and life transitions.

The practice is known for couples therapy, including premarital counseling and intimacy work, which helps clients rebuild communication, trust, and emotional connection. Recognizing the unique developmental needs of younger clients, it also offers services for children and adolescents. In addition, Affinity Triangle Therapy addresses the nuanced experiences of men and women through gender-informed therapy spaces, making emotional support more approachable and relatable.

This commitment to becoming a platform for growth stems from the vision of its founder, Sonnee D. Stanley. Stanley initially established Affinity Triangle Therapy in 2022 as a private practice. The pivot to becoming a group entity is out of her desire to support the next generation of practitioners.

"I feel a deep responsibility to give back and share what I've learned. I love growing baby clinicians and guiding them into becoming strong, ethical, and effective practitioners," Stanley remarks. "On my own, I can see maybe 20 clients a week. With a group practice? I can multiply that impact. At the end of the day, the goal is to be of service to as many people as possible."

Licensed across several states, including Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia, the team leverages virtual care to overcome geographic and logistical barriers. This model ensures therapy is more accessible for clients. Moreover, it allows clinicians to provide care during flexible hours. Clients can schedule sessions during lunch breaks or between errands, eliminating commute time and increasing consistency in care.

Besides its model, Affinity Triangle Therapy stands out for clinical excellence and specialization. Though small, it's incredibly diverse in its expertise. Among the team are therapists who specialize in sex and intimacy counseling, relationship and family dynamics, child and adolescent development, anxiety, and life transitions.

Three of the four clinicians are focused on couples therapy, making it a foundation of the practice. One therapist works exclusively with women and children, offering targeted support for youth with ADHD, as well as women navigating major life changes. Essentially, every team member is selected for their alignment with Affinity Triangle Therapy's collaborative, client-centered philosophy.

Affinity Triangle Therapy's intentional, hands-on approach is also noteworthy. The team engages, challenges, and supports clients as active participants in their healing. Clients are encouraged to push their limits, confront their discomfort, and do something different. This intentional challenge, offered with empathy and professionalism, usually results in better long-term outcomes.

"We tell our clients, 'Think of it like being on a train headed through a dark, scary tunnel. We're right there on the train with you, but you've got to go through the tunnel to reach the sunshine on the other side.' That's where healing happens," Stanley shares.

The practice is creating ripple effects across the mental health field and the communities it serves. It's improving the quality of care by training and mentoring emerging clinicians, especially those serving underserved or rural regions. Its tiered pricing model democratizes access. Meanwhile, its affirming framework ensures that clients of all backgrounds feel seen, understood, and supported.

Emotional burnout, societal stress, and relationship breakdowns are becoming more common. Affinity Triangle Therapy aims to become a steady source of clarity and compassion amid a mental health crisis. It looks forward to growing its team, expanding into more states, and building a national presence.