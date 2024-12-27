KEY POINTS Amazon's Winter Sale has some home appliances with up to 40% off in discounts

Christmas is the season of competition on big sales, huge savings, and the best deals from some of the most popular retailers in the country. But did you know that many retailers also offer post-Christmas deals?

These extended Christmas deals offer discounts of up to 50% off on select items. If you're in for huge savings before the New Year festivities, you may want to explore the clearance sale offers of these retail favorites.

Amazon Winter Sale

Amazon offers some of the biggest discounts in the after-Christmas season, ranging from beauty products to electronics and even home appliances. If you're looking for the best deals, look no more, since the Amazon winter sale is only for a limited time.

Top Deals:

DEWALT 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver – 46%

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker – 46% off

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus fully automatic Espresso machine – 41% off

BALEINE 7.5 ft Christmas Tree storage bag – 40%

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9" – 38% off

Best Buy Ring in the New Year Sale

Best Buy has some of the most exciting post-Christmas deals for its American customers, including home electronics that could be the best belated Christmas gifts to your loved ones.

Top Deals:

Insignia™ 3D zero gravity Full Body Massage Chair (black) – save $2,799

Anker SOLIX C1000X portable Power Station (black) – save $400

JBL – 5.1 channel Soundbar with wireless Subwoofer – save $340

Samsung 75" class DU6950 Series crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV – save $200

Therabody TheraFace Pro multi-use skincare device (white) – save $150

Target Clearance Sale

Target is known for its year-end clearance sale that many consumers have waited for an entire year to get the best deals on clothing, home appliances, and many more!

Top Deals:

Clothing & accessories clearance – up to 50% off on select items such as toddlers' clothes, bags, and more

Toys clearance – 40% off on some items, including "Wicked" collections

Home clearance – up to 50% off on some home and living items, including string lights and select décor

Walmart Clearance Sale

Like its rival Target, Walmart has also launched its after-Christmas clearance sale that offers huge savings on a limited period, including home improvement and fashion items.

Top Deals:

$25 and Under – This particular offer throws in a bit of every category, from plates, clothes, shoes, and accessories.

$10 and Under – Yes! Walmart also has cool items under $10 such as women's sneakers, children's toys, windshield wipers, and many more.

6-8 person Portable inflatable Hot Tub, 82" – save $1,219

Mainstays Stanton 4-piece outdoor patio conversation set – save $179

Smiaoer 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper (twin size) – save $105.10

Lowe's Back Aisle Sale

Lowe's has a more unique name for its post-Christmas sale, dubbed as the back aisle sale, wherein nearly 500 products will be on sale, with some items getting up to 40% off.

Top Deals:

GE 12 ft Scotch Pine pre-lit LED artificial Christmas Tree – save $523

Morton 40-lb water softener Salt Pellets – get 10% off when you buy 6

APOC 576 4.75-gallon white silicone Reflective Roof coating – save $35

CRAFTSMAN V20 Max 4-tool Power Tool Combo Kit with soft case – save $50

The above-mentioned sales are all on for a limited period, so it's best to check with your favorite retailers so you won't miss out on the year's biggest discount deals.