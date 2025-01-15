Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi was met with speculation during her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday after stating she would "study" birthright citizenship, raising concerns about her familiarity with the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In a pointed exchange, Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) asked Bondi if she believes that birthright citizenship—guaranteeing U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil regardless of parental immigration status—is the law of the land and whether she would defend it.

"Senator, I will study birthright citizenship," Bondi responded. "I would love to meet with you regarding birthright citizenship."

Padilla: Will you defend birthright citizenship as the law of the land?



Bondi: I will study birthright citizenship



Padilla: You're asking to be considered for Attorney General and you still need to study the 14th Amendment of the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/4T1L3dL0NH — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 15, 2025

Padilla's criticism was immediate, with the senator expressing frustration over Bondi's apparent lack of knowledge in regards to the constitutional principle.

"Ma'am, you are asking to be considered for service as Attorney General of the United States, and you still need to study the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. That is not helping me have more confidence in your ability to do this job," Padilla said.

Bondi's comments come amid renewed discussions about ending birthright citizenship, a policy President-elect Donald Trump has openly criticized and suggested abolishin through executive action.

The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, clearly states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." Legal scholars overwhelmingly agree that this guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., regardless of their parents' immigration status.

Bondi's reluctance to affirm this constitutional protection has fueled concerns about her commitment to uphold established laws and constitutional rights.

Originally published by Latin Times.