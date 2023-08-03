KEY POINTS Ahn Bo-hyun recently starred in the K-drama "See You In My 19th Life"

He debuted as an actor in the 2014 KBS drama "Golden Cross"

He was named Best New Actor at the 2020 MBC Drama Awards

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun are currently trending across social media platforms after Dispatch reported that the two Korean celebrities are confirmed to be dating.

The 35-year-old South Korean actor, model and TV personality made his acting debut in 2014 in the KBS drama series "Golden Cross." After this, he appeared in various films and television dramas until he got cast in "Itaewon Class," which he considers the turning point in his acting career.

Check out some of the Korean dramas and films Ahn Bo-hyun starred in:

1.

"See You In My 19th Life"

Ahn Bo-hyun's most recent K-drama is the fantasy-romance series "See You In My 19th Life," where he played the role of Moon Seo-ha, the heir of a rich family who suffers from a car accident trauma.

His female lead, Shin Hye-sun, who played the role of Ban Ji-eum, is a woman with a supernatural ability to remember her past lives.

2.

"Yumi's Cells"

In the first season of the romantic psychological drama "Yumi's Cells," Ahn starred alongside South Korean actress Kim Go-eun.

He played the role of Goo Woong, a game developer and the second boyfriend of Kim Go-eun's character, Yumi.

3.

"My Name"

The action drama series "My Name" follows the story of a woman who joins a gang to seek revenge for her father's death.

Here, Ahn played the role of Jeon Pil-do, a detective who becomes the female lead's partner, played by Han So-hee.

4.

"Military Prosecutor Doberman"

"Military Prosecutor Doberman" tells the story of Captain Do Bae-man, played by Ahn, a military prosecutor who initially only wanted success and wealth from his job.

Do Bae-man, alongside Captain Cha Woo-in, played by actress Jo Bo-ah, worked together to fix the evils in the military. Eventually, Ahn's character grew into a real military prosecutor

5.

"Itaewon Class"

Ahn Bo-hyun considers his role as the troublemaker Jang Geun-won in "Itaewon Class" as the turning point in his acting career.

Aside from capturing the viewers' sympathy with his great acting, Ahn also paid a great deal of attention to his outer appearance to excellently play his role, according to Soompi.

After starring in "Itaewon Class," he started receiving attention for his past projects and was cast in more lead roles.

6.

"Kairos"

The fantasy-thriller K-drama series "Kairos" won Ahn the Best New Actor award at the 2020 MBC Drama Awards.

Ahn played the role of Seo Do-gyun, who works closely with a man, played by actor Shin Sung-rok, whose daughter gets kidnapped.

7.

"Descendants of the Sun"

The hit romance-action drama "Descendants of the Sun" starring ex-couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo is a drama series about the love story that developed between a surgeon and a special forces officer.

Here, Ahn played the role of First Sergeant Im Gwang-nam a.k.a. Piccolo of the Alpha Team.

8.

"Her Private Life"

Ahn played the supporting role of Nam Eun-gi in the 2019 romantic comedy K-drama series "Her Private Life."

He was an Olympic silver medalist in judo who is in love with his childhood friend Sung Deok-mi, the chief curator at the Cheum Museum of Art, played by actress Park Min-young. Deok-mi, the lead character, then develops a romance with Ryan Gold, a standoffish art director played by actor Kim Jae-wook.

9.

"Memories of a Dead End"

The 2018 movie "Memories of a Dead End" stars Girls' Generation member Sooyoung and Ahn. Ahn played the role of Tae-goo, Yoo-mi's fiance who works overseas in Nagoya, Japan.

When Yoo-mi, played by Sooyoung, travels to Nagoya to see her lover, she learns that Tae-goo is in love and engaged with another woman.

10.

"Golden Cross"

The 2014 South Korean television series "Golden Cross" starring Kim Kang-woo, Lee Si-young, Um Ki-joon, Han Eun-jung and Jeong Bo-seok opened Ahn's door to acting.

Through this project, Ahn made his onscreen debut in a minor role.