Increased consumption of green tea could have life-threatening consequences on some individuals' livers, a recently published study has suggested.

Conducted by Israeli and Canadian researchers from Israel's Clalit Health Service and Kaplan Medical Center, the study found that green tea contains botanical toxins, which could cause liver damage.

According to the study, which was published in the international peer-reviewed academic journal GastroHep, there are over 100 documented cases of liver inflammation due to high and sustained drinking of green tea. In some extreme cases, especially in women, drinking green tea led to liver failure as the botanical toxins contained in the tea caused a metabolic reaction.

The study analyzed nearly 60 peer-reviewed articles on green tea and other herbs and hepatotoxicity. It found that a person's response to green tea is idiosyncratic. It is impossible to predict who is predisposed to herbal-induced liver injury (HILI) or how much green tea is too much for those people.

Stephen Malnick, the study's lead author and head of an internal medicine department at Kaplan Medical Center, said that green tea has many significant benefits, especially for those who are trying to lose weight.

"It's connected with preventing metabolic syndrome [a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity] and promoting weight loss. It has beneficial effects on the heart," Malnick told the Times of Israel.

But green tea, Malnick said, is also the No. 1 cause of HILI. Although there are only 100 documented cases of HILI worldwide so far, it can be serious and could quickly lead to acute liver failure or damage that would take months or years to reverse.

"It is important to note that liver inflammation and liver failure due to green tea drinking is rare," said Malnick, according to the Jerusalem Post. "In addition, it is also very hard to diagnose because it's difficult to diagnose a direct connection between drinking green tea and liver failure. At the same time, though, evidence has accumulated from cases around the world about people who got hepatitis after drinking more green tea."

Malnick said that he came across a case of a 23-year-old who drank two to three cups of green tea every day. Within a month, the person's liver deteriorated so much that they needed a liver transplant, according to the study author.

"This is just another example that people who consume these products should be aware of the possibility of complications and consult their family doctor if suspicious symptoms appear," he added.

Malnick said that it is critical to know the signs of HILI and to seek medical attention should they occur. These include what Malnick termed "suspicious symptoms" including weakness, loss of appetite, dark urine, pale stools, and pruritis (itchy skin). Jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, is also something to look out for.

The study would help green tea drinkers as well as those who consume it through other products such as nutritional supplements, according to Malnick.

"There's an estimate that by the end of this decade, there will be about a $27 billion market for green tea in the United States. And green tea is not just one entity. It has lots of different combinations of materials, some of it imported from places like India, and may actually even contain heavy metals, which is dangerous in itself," Malnick told the Times of Israel.

He also said that the study could be beneficial to doctors as well as patients in order to get a full picture of a person's prognosis, especially those with liver issues.