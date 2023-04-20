KEY POINTS Alec Baldwin's attorneys were pleased that the criminal charges against the actor would be dropped

The charges against Baldwin's co-defendant, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, remain unchanged

The charges against Baldwin may be refiled after "further investigation"

Alec Baldwin will no longer be facing criminal charges for his role in the 2021 fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," but he is not yet absolved.

All charges against Baldwin are going to be dropped less than two weeks before the scheduled mini-trial in New Mexico for the shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the special prosecutors overseeing the cases in the shooting, are expected to file the paperwork soon to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against the 65-year-old actor, Deadline reported.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

But the special prosecutors said Thursday that the charges against Baldwin, who pleaded not guilty, may be refiled after "further investigation" into what really happened during the incident on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

"Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander 'Alec' Rae Baldwin, III. Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation," they said in a statement. "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing."

Meanwhile, the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin's co-defendant, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have remained "unchanged," prosecutors said. She pleaded not guilty.

Her lawyers earlier said that they were hopeful that the charges against her would also be dropped.

"The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed," said Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers, Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion. "They are seeking the truth and we are also. The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered. We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated."

A firearm enhancement charge against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed had already been dismissed, reducing a potential prison sentence from five years to a maximum of 18 months.

Hutchins, 42, was shot dead on the set of "Rust" when a prop gun being held by Baldwin discharged a live round of ammunition, hitting her in the chest.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident but filed no charges.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger on the prop gun that killed Hutchins.

In an interview with ABC News in 2021, he insisted that the "trigger wasn't pulled" and that he "didn't pull the trigger."

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," the actor said, adding that he had "no idea" how the bullet made its way to a prop gun.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun," he continued. "A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."