KEY POINTS Alec Baldwin was seen on the new set of his Western movie "Rust" Friday

Baldwin was in full costume while holding a gun backward

The production moved to Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana's Paradise Valley from New Mexico

Alec Baldwin has officially resumed filming "Rust," a year and a half after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, remains in the starring role after all charges against him were dropped Thursday.

The New York Post's Page Six obtained a photo of the 65-year-old actor in costume as gunslinger Harland Rust holding a gun backward on the new set of his Western movie Friday.

The "It's Complicated" star sported a brown coat, gray shirt, pants and cowboy boots as he held a rifle by its barrel. He also had on a cowboy hat and a scarf around his neck.

It was unclear if the way Baldwin held the gun was part of the scene or a safety precaution.

Production on "Rust" halted for 18 months before it started up again this week at a new location, the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana's Paradise Valley.

It was previously being filmed at a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the "prop" gun Baldwin was holding fired on Oct. 21, 2021, killing Hutchins, the film's former cinematographer, and injuring director Joel Souza.

Filming on the Western movie resumed a day after the involuntary manslaughter charges Baldwin was facing over the fatal shooting were formally dropped by prosecutors.

But the prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing, and the actor is not completely absolved of criminal culpability.

"Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander 'Alec' Rae Baldwin, III. Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation," Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the special prosecutors overseeing the cases in the shooting, said in a statement.

"This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing," they added.

Baldwin's legal team said in a statement that they were "pleased" with the decision.

The involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin's co-defendant, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, remained "unchanged," prosecutors said Thursday.

According to Melina Spadone, a lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, working weapons and ammunition are banned from "Rust's" new Montana set.

"It will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition," she said, the BBC reported. "Live ammunition is - and always was - prohibited on set."

The scene being rehearsed when Hutchins was shot had been rewritten. Hutchins' husband Matthew will be an executive producer on the film, according to the outlet.

Souza returned as director, while Bianca Cline took over as cinematographer.

In a statement in February, Souza expressed his gratitude to the new team that joined the remaining original cast and crew to continue the project.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," he said at the time. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."