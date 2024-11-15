Alex Jones Claims to Regain Control of Infowars from The Onion After 'Conspiracy to Rig Auction,' Says Sale 'Under Criminal Investigation
"Watch & share this live feed like your future depends on it, because it does!" Jones urged social media users.
Alex Jones has claimed that Infowars, the far-right media platform he founded, will be "restored" to his control after a judge blocked The Onion's winning bid to acquire the company.
Jones has called the situation an "apparent conspiracy to rig the auction," alleging Friday that the sale is now under criminal investigation.
In response to the latest developments, Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his perspective.
"🚨BREAKING: Apparent Conspiracy To Rig The InfoWars Auction Now Under Criminal Investigation As InfoWars Is Restored To Alex Jones," he wrote, accompanied by a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street.
"MASSIVE BOMBSHELL: Illegal Sale of InfoWars Now Under Criminal Investigation– Alex Jones Set To Break MASSIVE NEWS LIVE ON AIR NOW. Watch & share this live feed like your future depends on it, because it does!" Jones declared in another post linking to his live broadcast.
The ruling by Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas came after concerns about the transparency of the auction process.
"No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction," Lopez said upon ordering a review of the proceedings.
The controversy centers on the trustee's decision to rely solely on sealed bids, bypassing a typical bidding round where potential buyers could outbid each other.
Despite not submitting the highest bid, The Onion was initially selected as the buyer due to concessions made by some of the Sandy Hook families involved in a defamation settlement with Jones. As reported by Variety, certain families agreed to forgo a portion of their recovery to enhance the value of The Onion's offer.
A date for the evidentiary hearing has yet to be announced, leaving the fate of Infowars and the legitimacy of the auction process unresolved.
Originally published by Latin Times.
