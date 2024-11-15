Texas Judge Blocks Onion from Buying Infowars, Questions Bidding Process: 'No One Should Feel Comfortable with the Results of This Auction'
The trustee running the auction was reportedly only able to choose from sealed bids
A Texas judge has blocked The Onion from purchasing Infowars and has ordered a review of the auction process after the trustee was reportedly only able to choose from sealed bids.
"We're all going to an evidentiary hearing and I'm going to figure out exactly what happened. No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction," Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, said, as reported by the Associated Press.
Lopez said he was concerned about transparency after the auction decided not to hold a round where potential buyers could outbid each other.
This is a developing story.
