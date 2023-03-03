Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh received two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of his wife and son.

Following three hours of jury deliberation, Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday of two counts of murder in the June 2021 fatal shootings of Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22.

Murdaugh was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Murdaugh's attorneys motioned for a mistrial which was denied.

Judge Clifton Newman said there was an "overwhelming amount of testimony and evidence" presented to the jury.

According to prosecutors, Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract investigators from looking into his alleged financial crimes. Before the murders, Murdaugh stole millions from clients at his family's law firm.

He was also facing a lawsuit from the family of Mallory Beach. The 19-year-old was killed in February 2019 when Paul crashed a boat owned by his father. Prosecutors alleged Alex Murdaugh feared the lawsuit would expose his financial misconduct.

Before the judge handed down the sentence on Friday, Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son. "I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife, Maggie. And I would never hurt my son Paul," he told the court.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters asked the judge to give Murdaugh the maximum sentence.

"I could see the real Alex Murdaugh when he looked at me. The depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes are stunning. The lack of remorse and the effortless way in which he lies, including sitting right over there on this witness stand. Your honor, a man like that, a man like this man, should never be allowed to be among free, law-abiding citizens again," Waters said.

"I would submit to you that the only just sentence here to give justice for Maggie and Paul is the maximum, and that would be two consecutive life sentences," Water said.

Following Murdaugh's sentencing, his attorneys are expected to address the media about an hour after the hearing, according to an email sent to CNN.

Murdaugh's sentencing comes after a lengthy trial that included nearly six weeks of testimony from 75 witnesses.