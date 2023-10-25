KEY POINTS Members Nine and Mill are the main characters in the new BL K-drama

The new South Korean BL drama series "Bump Up Business" featuring all six members of the fourth-generation K-Pop boy group OnlyOneOf finally started airing on Oct. 20.

"Bump Up Business" follows the release of BL K-dramas "Semantic Error" and "Kissable Lips," which only featured a member of a K-Pop group. In this new BL series, OnlyOneOf members Nine and Mill will be the main characters, while Junji, Yoojung, Rie and KB will portray supporting and other minor roles.

Since "Bump Up Business" is about the story of a trainee named Eden and an industry veteran Jihoon, BL fans found it fitting at the time that K-Pop idols were the perfect people to cast in this BL drama.

S.KOREA | Studio Emotion '#BumpUpBusiness #범프업비즈니스', starring #OnlyOneOf members: Mill, Nine, KB, Yoojung, Junji, and Rie, will be having its OTT release in October!



Depicts the tickling love story between a trainee and a celebrity from the same agency. pic.twitter.com/c8pb01thvT — BL Update (@BLUPDATE2022) August 20, 2023

On Thursday, screenshots of some intimate scenes from the trailer of "Bump Up Business" were shared on theqoo, an online forum in South Korea, leading to a discussion among netizens, who were mostly not pleased with the snippet.

"Ugh. What in the world?" commented one user, while another said, "This is kinda not it. I'm embarrassed."

"The members are suffering. F—," said another one. A fourth user added, "Do you think that's why they wanted to debut as male idols?"

"I bet the international fans who have delusions over K-male idols will eat this up. I don't even know what to say. Fighting, I guess?" commented another one.

On YouTube, when the "Bump Up Business" trailer was released last Oct. 20, it received mostly positive comments.

"I am so excited for this! K-Pop stans who are BL stans are winning," one commented, while another said, "Mill and Nine's chemistry is off the charts. I can't wait for this."

"[I] just finished watching the series. I watched the entire series in one day. It was soooooo good... and, there was a kiss scene [by the way]," another user commented.

"This is one of the best BL [drama series] I have ever watched. [I'm] hoping for season 2 or even more projects for them," said another viewer.

"Let's help this series get more recognition. Fighting OnlyOneOf! Fighting lyOn! We lyOns are proud of you loves," commented a different fan.

surprise, we've got the latest KBL featuring @OnlyOneOf_twt~ the first THREE episodes of "Bump Up Business" is coming to GagaOOLala on October 27th~



available in 🇹🇼 and south east asia~#범프업비즈니스 pic.twitter.com/XayKms22AF — GagaOOLala (@gagaoolala) October 19, 2023

"Bump Up Business" will be available on GagaOOLala– the world's largest LGBTQ+ OTT platform – starting Friday after officially premiering on Oct. 20.

New episodes will be uploaded on the online platform every Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. GMT+8.

OnlyOneOf, which stands for "Someone's Only One," debuted in May 2019 under 8D Entertainment with its first mini-album, "Dot Point Jump," with the title tracks "Savanna" and "Time Leap."

The fourth-generation K-Pop group originally consisted of seven members: KB, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, Nine and Love. However, in August 2021, 8D Entertainment announced the departure of member Love from the group and said that the idol's exit "is the member's personal business."