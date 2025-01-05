All five living U.S. presidents will gather this week to honor Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, who passed away last weekend.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, was known for his emphasis on human rights, his post-presidency humanitarian efforts and his Nobel Peace Prize-winning work.

On Sunday, at the age of 100, Carter passed away. The funeral events, spanning six days, began Saturday in Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia, and will culminate with a January 9 service at the Washington National Cathedral.

All five living U.S. presidents—Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton—are set to attend Carter's funeral. President Biden, a longtime admirer and ally of Carter, will deliver the eulogy.

Their presence highlights a rare moment of unity in the nation's often divisive political climate. While the gathering might be an extraordinary one that underscores the late president's enduring legacy, many feel that tensions may arise.

"It shows maybe there is at least some desire in Trump to hew to the example of what a president or former president should act like," Sarah Purcell, a historian at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, told The Guardian. "I'm sure it will be slightly awkward but it's maybe in a way more remarkable that he's there at all."

Despite a presidency overshadowed by challenges like inflation and the Iran hostage crisis, Carter's legacy flourished after leaving office, transforming him into a symbol of humility and public service.

He is set to be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19, 2023.

Originally published by Latin Times