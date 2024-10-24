State Sen. Johnnie L. Turner
State Sen. Johnnie L. Turner, 76, was critically injured after riding his lawnmower into an empty poo. Kentucky State Senate

Kentucky State Senator Johnnie L. Turner, 76, passed away from injuries sustained in a lawnmower accident at his home in September.

Turner accidentally drove his riding lawnmower into an empty swimming pool, causing severe injuries. He was mowing his lawn on Sept. 15 and went over the edge of the deep end of the drained pool.

Turner was initially treated at a Harlan ARH Hospital then later transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Despite showing signs of improvement, Turner passed away on Oct. 22.

Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers released the news in a Facebook statement. His passing drew condolences from several state officials, including Governor Andy Beshear.

Robert Stivers
The following is a statement from Senate President Robert Stivers on behalf of the Senate Majority Caucus on the passing of Johnnie Turner. Facebook/Kentucky Senate Republicans

Turner, a Republican, served in the Kentucky Senate since 2021 and previously in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He represented District 29 that includes Bell, Letcher, Knott, Floyd, and Harlan counties in eastern Kentucky.

Outside politics, he was an attorney and a former United States Army medic.

He was running unopposed for reelection at the time of his death.

