Elderly Kentucky Lawmaker Dies Weeks After Driving Lawnmower Into Empty Pool
He died from injuries sustained from a freak accident on September 15
Kentucky State Senator Johnnie L. Turner, 76, passed away from injuries sustained in a lawnmower accident at his home in September.
Turner accidentally drove his riding lawnmower into an empty swimming pool, causing severe injuries. He was mowing his lawn on Sept. 15 and went over the edge of the deep end of the drained pool.
Turner was initially treated at a Harlan ARH Hospital then later transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Despite showing signs of improvement, Turner passed away on Oct. 22.
Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers released the news in a Facebook statement. His passing drew condolences from several state officials, including Governor Andy Beshear.
Turner, a Republican, served in the Kentucky Senate since 2021 and previously in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He represented District 29 that includes Bell, Letcher, Knott, Floyd, and Harlan counties in eastern Kentucky.
Outside politics, he was an attorney and a former United States Army medic.
He was running unopposed for reelection at the time of his death.
