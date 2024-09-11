Amazon is launching a discount food brand called Amazon Saver.

The online retail giant calls it a no-frills brand that will "help grocery budget go further."

The brand will offer what Amazon calls affordable grocery essentials in-store and online. Most Amazon Saver items are priced under $5, according to the company. It says Prime members can get an additional 10% off the products.

Amazon says the new brand complements its selection of private-label brands. It plans to add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time.

The new product line comes after rivals Target and Walmart launched their own lower-cost brands earlier this year.

The company also announced new discounts for Prime members using Amazon Fresh. It will offer greater savings on more than 3,000 grocery items for Prime members. It previously only had a few hundred items available at the 10% discound at Amazon Fresh.

There will be eight to 15 products offered for up to 50% off each week. They will include fresh produce, protein and pantry staples. Other products will have 25% discounts.

A Prime membership currently costs $139 per year.

The company also announced improvements to its Amazon Fresh online shopping experience. It is trying to make it more convenient and easier to navigate. The areas that are open for delivery remain limited.