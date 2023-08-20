KEY POINTS BTS Jin recently appeared before the fans to greet them at the end of summer

BTS Jin recently appeared before the fans to greet them at the end of summer.

Interestingly, the bubble blower Jin used in the video sold out on Japan's Amazon.

Fans worldwide praised Jin, claiming he was the "sold-out king."

BTS member Jin proved that his pulling power is still unmatched, though he's currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old South Korean artist surprised fans — known as ARMYs — with an unexpected message, asking them how their summer was as the season finally came to an end.

A clip of Jin was uploaded to BTS' official Twitter page, where he was seen dancing around while wearing heart-shaped purple shades and holding a pink and blue bubble blower. It is unclear when the video was taken. But it could have been before the "Astronaut" singer entered the military in December last year since he still had longer hair and not his current military-appropriate updo.

Interestingly, something else caught the attention of fans after the video got viral online: the bubble blower.

Twitter user @theJINPRlNT took to the platform to share that the bubble blower used by Jin in the video got sold out on Amazon Japan, most notably the pink version, which cost JP¥ 1,900 ($13).

Another user, with the handle @xxarix_, also shared the news and gave an update that the blue version was still available in the country. However, the pink one, which was similar to what the BTS member used, remained out of stock. One user also claimed the item sold in less than an hour.

After the news circulated, fans praised Jin for being the "sold-out king." Others also joked that the singer should come back soon.

"As expected, [of] our Sold-out king. Everyone's buying the pink bubble machine," one user said.

Another commented, "If I was a teenager, I would [also] definitely buy this and have a blast!"

"No surprise... Seokjin stans are rich rich," a third user said.

"ARMYs are unserious," a fourth user observed, while another addressed the fans, saying, "You guys are insane [what the f—k]."

"The power he holds," a sixth user stated.

Being one of the most famous stars in the K-Pop industry, this wasn't the first time Jin sold out items throughout his career. Recently, he was able to sell out the merchandise of his solo debut on Weverse Shop, which he helped design. Such items included tableware, fairy lights, bath bombs and magnets, among others.

Such a feat happened before Jin entered the military last December. He is expected to complete his service in 18 months.