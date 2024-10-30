Amazon Candy Bag_10302024_1
An Amazon worker couldn't believe the company gifted a candy bag as a thank you following record-breaking Prime Day. X/Getty Images

Amazon made a record-breaking $14.2 billion during its most recent Prime Big Deal day earlier this month and all its warehouse workers received, were puns and a candy bag, according to an employee.

An Amazon warehouse employee's picture of their "thank you" bag went viral on both Reddit and X for showing five pieces of candies with accompanying puns: a Starburst "for being a super star"; a Tootsie Roll "for rolling with the punches"; an unwrapped Extra gum stick "for working extra hard"; a Lifesavers Mint "for being a life saver"; and a Pixy Stix "for sticking with us."

Social media users shared similar experiences with underwhelming appreciation gifts from employers, including some previous Amazon workers.

The five-piece candy bag came with an explanatory list of puns. X

One Reddit user wrote, "I'll never forget 'employee appreciation day' at my last job. We got a newsletter explaining how well the company was trending blah blah blah and then we were given a company branded keychain."

A former teacher commented, "I still have the single sealed bag of microwave popcorn they gave me for teacher appreciation 8 years ago. Sometimes after a long day of teaching teenagers, I go home, open my cupboard and gaze upon my popcorn, and I remember that I am loved."

Meanwhile, X users eviscerated the bag's contents, with one calling the single pieces of candy "diabolical."

A former Amazon employee shared his shock at the gift while another explained the underwhelming gift delivery drivers were once given.

A handful of X users referenced how Amazon warehouse workers and drivers are only allowed unpaid bathroom breaks, which many circumvent by relieving themselves in plastic bottles, as reported by the BBC.

