Amazon Worker Shares Photo of 'Insulting' Gift Bag of Loose Candy Given to Employees After Record-Setting Prime Day
An unwrapped stick of gum was one of the gifted candy pieces
Amazon made a record-breaking $14.2 billion during its most recent Prime Big Deal day earlier this month and all its warehouse workers received, were puns and a candy bag, according to an employee.
An Amazon warehouse employee's picture of their "thank you" bag went viral on both Reddit and X for showing five pieces of candies with accompanying puns: a Starburst "for being a super star"; a Tootsie Roll "for rolling with the punches"; an unwrapped Extra gum stick "for working extra hard"; a Lifesavers Mint "for being a life saver"; and a Pixy Stix "for sticking with us."
Social media users shared similar experiences with underwhelming appreciation gifts from employers, including some previous Amazon workers.
One Reddit user wrote, "I'll never forget 'employee appreciation day' at my last job. We got a newsletter explaining how well the company was trending blah blah blah and then we were given a company branded keychain."
A former teacher commented, "I still have the single sealed bag of microwave popcorn they gave me for teacher appreciation 8 years ago. Sometimes after a long day of teaching teenagers, I go home, open my cupboard and gaze upon my popcorn, and I remember that I am loved."
Meanwhile, X users eviscerated the bag's contents, with one calling the single pieces of candy "diabolical."
A former Amazon employee shared his shock at the gift while another explained the underwhelming gift delivery drivers were once given.
A handful of X users referenced how Amazon warehouse workers and drivers are only allowed unpaid bathroom breaks, which many circumvent by relieving themselves in plastic bottles, as reported by the BBC.
Originally published by Latin Times
