Amazon made a record-breaking $14.2 billion during its most recent Prime Big Deal day earlier this month and all its warehouse workers received, were puns and a candy bag, according to an employee.

An Amazon warehouse employee's picture of their "thank you" bag went viral on both Reddit and X for showing five pieces of candies with accompanying puns: a Starburst "for being a super star"; a Tootsie Roll "for rolling with the punches"; an unwrapped Extra gum stick "for working extra hard"; a Lifesavers Mint "for being a life saver"; and a Pixy Stix "for sticking with us."

Social media users shared similar experiences with underwhelming appreciation gifts from employers, including some previous Amazon workers.

One Reddit user wrote, "I'll never forget 'employee appreciation day' at my last job. We got a newsletter explaining how well the company was trending blah blah blah and then we were given a company branded keychain."

A former teacher commented, "I still have the single sealed bag of microwave popcorn they gave me for teacher appreciation 8 years ago. Sometimes after a long day of teaching teenagers, I go home, open my cupboard and gaze upon my popcorn, and I remember that I am loved."

Meanwhile, X users eviscerated the bag's contents, with one calling the single pieces of candy "diabolical."

A former Amazon employee shared his shock at the gift while another explained the underwhelming gift delivery drivers were once given.

As a former Amazonian, I’m actually surprised they gave that out. I worked numerous Prime Days and we didn’t get anything. Amazon will forever be a company that will exploit their workers until the workers stand up to them. — TheBigHomieDre (@thebighomiedre) October 29, 2024

The delivery drivers for "driver appreciate week" got an enamel pin, notebooks and stress balls.

Oh and recently they've taken away the water they give us, but still offer it to be sold in the employee area.

They really don't care and as soon as we speak up we'll get replaced — Dev🍕 a.k.a The Pizza Person (@devindistortion) October 29, 2024

A handful of X users referenced how Amazon warehouse workers and drivers are only allowed unpaid bathroom breaks, which many circumvent by relieving themselves in plastic bottles, as reported by the BBC.

...and when the bag is empty you can relieve yourself into it since you're not allowed bathroom breaks. — Kev Bounce (@KevBounce) October 29, 2024

still no bathroom breaks tho... — E pluribus unum (@cvc_2k) October 29, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times