The CEO of American Airlines expressed his "deep sorrow" after an American Eagle flight carrying 64 passengers and crew collided in mid-air with an Army helicopter on Wednesday evening near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

"I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events. This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones," CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement.

Isom also appeared at a news conference updating the recovery efforts on Thursday morning.

The plane was traveling from Witchita, Kansas, to Washington when the collision occurred, sending both aircraft falling into the frigid waters of the Potomac River.

Isom said there were 60 passengers and four crew members on Flight 5342.

"We are actively working with local state and federal authorities on emergency response efforts and the American Airlines care team has been activated to assist our passengers and their families," he said.

Isom said the airline would continue to provide information when "we can" but cautioned patience as the investigation unfolds.

"Our cooperation is without pause, and we want to learn everything we can about today's events. That work will take time, but anything we can do now, we're doing and right now, that means focusing on taking care of all passengers and crew involved as well as their families," he said, adding that he and members of "our go team" are heading for the airport.

American Airlines listed numbers on its website for information about the passengers.

"If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly," it said.