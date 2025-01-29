President Donald Trump has issued a statement about a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," Trump said.

"May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders."

He finished the statement by saying, "I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

60 passengers and four crew members were on the American Eagle regional jet and three Army personnel were on the Blackhawk helicopter.

The plane was in the process of landing at Reagan Washington National Airport just before 9 p.m. when the crash took place.

There was no word on any survivors.