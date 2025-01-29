American Airlines crash
A helicopter assists with search and rescue operations over Capital Cove Marine in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Early reports indicate a helicopter and airplane collided near Reagan National Airport. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has issued a statement about a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," Trump said.

"May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders."

He finished the statement by saying, "I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

60 passengers and four crew members were on the American Eagle regional jet and three Army personnel were on the Blackhawk helicopter.

The plane was in the process of landing at Reagan Washington National Airport just before 9 p.m. when the crash took place.

There was no word on any survivors.

Read more
American Airlines President donald trump