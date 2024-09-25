'Problem with Toilets' Forces American Airlines Plane To Turn Around, Land At Original Airport After 9 Hours
Passengers were initially not given an explanation for the change
An unexpected U-turn on an American Airlines flight left passengers fuming.
An American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea turned around 5 hours into its journey, returning all passengers from the airport it initially took off from. Passengers were provided with no explanation about why their journey was altered when the incident occurred on Sept. 7.
One passenger, 41-year-old Jimin Lee, took to Instagram to voice her complaints. In a now-viral video, Lee records her predicament as she enjoys refreshments on her flight.
"New fear unlocked: Your flight to Korea may go five hours and come back with zero explanation," wrote Lee in the caption.
According to Lee, airline staff explained the incident as having been caused by an issue with the toilets. The pilot also reportedly asked if any passengers were carrying a screwdriver which could have helped fix the issue.
"American Airlines needs a lesson in effective communication," Lee concluded.
In a statement provided to UNILAD, an American Airlines spokesperson explained that a maintenance issue caused the sudden re-routing of the plane.
"On September 7, American Airlines flight 281 with service from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Seoul (ICN) returned to DFW due to a maintenance issue. The flight landed safely and without incident at DFW, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience." said the spokesperson.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief
-
Trial Begins In Italy Student Murder Case That Opened Eyes To Femicide
-
Rohingya Refugees Detail Worsening Violence In Myanmar
-
October 7: How Israel's Deadliest Day Unfolded
-
What Is The UN's 'Pact For The Future'?
-
Long Wait For Justice In India's Backlogged Courts
-
Indonesia, NZ Deny Papua Rebel Claim 'Bribe' Paid For Pilot Release
-
Japan Quake, Flood Victim Attemps Fresh Start With Wife's Memory
-
Captured On Camera: Hiker In China Nearly Hurtles To His Death
-
RFK Jr. Bragged He Had Intimate Photos Of Journalist: Report