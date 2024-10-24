Airports across the U.S. are notorious for chaotic boarding processes, with passengers often crowding the gate before their group is called. American Airlines has rolled out a new technology in hopes of streamlining this experience.

The airline is testing a system designed to prevent passengers from boarding before their designated group, commonly known as "gate lice."

The system, currently in the early phases of testing, aims to reduce congestion and confusion at the boarding gate.

When someone tries to board out of turn, an audible alert is triggered, notifying the gate agent.

The boarding pass will not be accepted, and the passenger will be asked to wait for their proper zone.

"We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process, designed to make sure customers receive priority boarding with ease and help the boarding experience by providing greater visibility," a representative from American Airlines told ABC News.

This new approach seeks to address a common frustration among airline passengers. Long lines at the boarding gate are already a stressful part of air travel, and seeing others cut ahead can add to that tension.

Many travelers have experienced scenarios where someone tries to skip their group, causing unnecessary delays and inconvenience for those who follow the rules.

American Airlines hopes it can enhance the overall boarding experience, making it smoother and less chaotic for everyone. Passengers at the three testing airports have already experienced the new process, and early feedback from agents suggests it could be effective in maintaining order at the gate.

If successful, the technology could be expanded to other airports across the country.

American Airlines is one of the largest carriers in the world and other airlines may also follow suit if the technology proves to reduce boarding delays and improve passenger satisfaction.

American Airlines is continuing its testing while collecting data on the system's effectiveness.