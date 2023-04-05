KEY POINTS Sara Beth Liebe performed The Police's "Roxanne" during Sunday's episode of "American Idol"

She announced that she decided to leave the show

Katy Perry tried to convince her to stay, but Liebe had apparently made up her mind

Katy Perry wasn't able to convince Sara Beth Liebe to stay on "American Idol."

On Sunday's episode of "American Idol," Liebe shocked the judges, the live audience and viewers at home when she announced that she decided to quit the competition to go home to her young children.

She made the announcement after taking the stage and performing The Police's "Roxanne" during the first installment of Hollywood Week.

"This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually gonna be my last performance 'cause my heart's at home," the 25-year-old mother of three told Perry and co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Page Six reported.

"So I'm gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me. So thank you," she added before rushing off the stage.

The judges were confused about what was happening and asked to talk to Liebe. The contestant was brought back on stage, and the "Roar" singer attempted to convince her to stay in the competition.

"Sara Beth, I know life is scary. I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected," Perry, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, told Liebe. "But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. I know that you love your family for your kids — I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don't leave the competition."

Perry continued, "You've opened a door you never thought you would open, and you got a yes. You may get another yes in the future. Do not give up."

However, Perry's words were not enough for Liebe, who was promoted to the next round, to change her mind. Backstage, the contestant said she didn't feel like winning and would rather go home.

"I'm really humbled and grateful, and Katy had some really nice things to say," Liebe told cameras backstage. "If my kids were a little older... I understand how big of an opportunity this is, but I still kinda wanna go home."

Liebe acknowledged that she may later regret her decision. "I'm sure that when I get home, I'll regret it," she said. "I probably will go 'Ah, Sara, you should've stayed and you should've done it.'"

Weeks ago, Liebe was put off by an "unkind joke" Perry made about her and admitted that she felt the singer "mom-shamed" her.

During her audition, Liebe introduced herself and said that at 25, she's already a mom of three children. Perry stood up in shock and began fanning herself.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said.

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry joked.

Days later, Liebe released a video on TikTok where she slammed Perry's remark and revealed that she received tons of messages from various people asking her how she was feeling.

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful," Liebe shared. "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame, and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman."