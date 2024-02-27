As the specter of a partial government shutdown looms, President Joe Biden has taken a hands-on approach, calling the top four congressional leaders to the White House for urgent discussions. The imminent shutdown, set to occur in just four days, has driven Biden to personally intervene in hopes of finding a resolution.

The meeting, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET, will bring together Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The urgency of the situation is emphasized by the approaching deadline and the lack of a clear path forward on Capitol Hill.

White House's push for added funding to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia is further complicating matters. While the Senate has passed a bill containing aid for Ukraine and Israel, Speaker Johnson has asserted reluctance to bring the bill to the House floor. Moreover, a huge number of GOP House members oppose further aid to Ukraine, adding to the deadlock.

In his address on Monday, Schumer urged House Republican leadership to prioritize critical funding bills over political agendas, cautioning against aligning decisions with the preferences of former President Donald Trump. McConnell expressed similar sentiments, warning against the damaging consequences of a shutdown and underscoring the need for bipartisan cooperation to avert it.

As the Senate reconvenes in Washington, DC, on Monday, time is of the essence, with the House not returning until Wednesday. Lawmakers had anticipated releasing the text of a bipartisan spending deal on Sunday evening, but disagreements persist over key policy issues, leaving the bill yet to be unveiled.

In the House, Speaker Johnson faces significant challenges, navigating a historically narrow majority and huge pressure from conservative factions within his party. Hardline conservatives have proclaimed discontent over previous funding bills and the overall spending framework negotiated with Senate Democrats.

As the clock ticks down and tensions grow, all eyes are on the White House meeting, where bipartisan leaders will seek common ground to fend off a disruptive government shutdown.