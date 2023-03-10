T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been going strong ever since their romance was exposed, but new details reveal their affair began after the "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchor began to have problems with her husband, Andrew Shue.

A source told Us Weekly Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, "were very close" before their affair began. Whenever the two are together, "he's in awe of Amy."

Holmes was reportedly there for Robach during some of the hardest times in her relationship with Shue. "When Amy was having issues with Andrew around 2020 to 2022, she was confiding in T.J.," the insider said.

Once Robach's marriage began to fall apart, sources revealed, "Andrew wasn't supporting her." The insider noted that when Robach "challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022," Holmes, "was supportive and Andrew wasn't."

Robach and Holmes' "bond was made stronger because of that, and that's when it all started," the source said.

News of Robach's previous martial issues comes after reports that Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is struggling to come to terms with her husband's affair.

A source revealed Fiebig "continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage."

Fiebig, who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Holmes, is also upset at Holmes' decision to flaunt his blossoming romance with Robach.

"It's a relationship that is going strong," an insider explained. "[Marilee] knows he's definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos, and she's hurt because she sees it's the real deal and knows now he's not going to reconcile with her."

Holmes and Robach's controversial relationship became public in November 2022 when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date while they were both still married.

Following an investigation by the network, the co-hosts were let go of their positions on the ABC daytime show.