Renowned comedian and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart has shed light on his departure from Apple and the abrupt cancellation of his show on the tech giant's streaming TV platform. In a recent interview with Federal Trade Commission Chairperson Lina Khan, Stewart disclosed that Apple had prohibited him from discussing certain topics, including artificial intelligence, and from interviewing Khan herself.

Stewart's revelation came during an episode of "The Daily Show" on Monday, where Khan appeared as a guest. The conversation between Stewart and Khan delved into the topic of Big Tech monopolies, particularly in light of the recent antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple by the U.S. Department of Justice and several states, accusing the company of monopolizing the smartphone market.

The comedian recounted how Apple had barred him from discussing AI and from featuring Khan on the TV show's companion podcast. "They literally said 'please don't talk to her,'" Stewart revealed, expressing his surprise at Apple's sensitivity towards certain topics and individuals.

While Khan's FTC has not specifically targeted Apple in its actions, the regulator has been active in challenging other tech giants, such as Amazon, in recent legal battles. Stewart's comments shed light on the broader tensions between Big Tech companies and public discourse, highlighting concerns about concentrated power and decision-making within a small number of corporations.

Khan, in response to Stewart's revelations, hinted at potential future regulations concerning the use of algorithms in price-fixing, an issue currently under scrutiny by the FTC and the Justice Department. The agencies recently filed a statement of interest in a case against Caesars Entertainment regarding price fixing.

Stewart's stint on Apple TV+ with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" ended over creative differences last fall, with reports indicating that Apple had expressed concerns about the show's planned topics, including discussions on China, Israel, and AI. Despite being granted creative control over the show, Stewart grew frustrated with Apple's interference in guest selection and show subjects, leading to his eventual return to "The Daily Show."

Stewart's return to Comedy Central earlier this year has been met with enthusiasm from fans, marking a significant moment for the show's cultural relevance. With his candid remarks about Apple's restrictions, Stewart has brought attention to the complexities of corporate influence on media and public discourse, sparking discussions about the balance between creative freedom and corporate interests.