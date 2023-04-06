KEY POINTS Emily Ratajkowski said she's "still not thinking about guys" despite her kiss with Harry Styles

The model teased that "things just happen" while discussing their makeout session

The "Gone Girl" star insisted that there are "a million insane, inaccurate things" circulating about her love life

Emily Ratajkowski has addressed her and Harry Styles' steamy smooch in Japan.

Despite sharing a passionate kiss in Tokyo, Japan, last month, the 31-year-old model hinted that her relationship with the former One Direction singer may not be that serious as she told the Los Angeles Times that she's "still not thinking" about men at the moment.

"I'm definitely still not thinking about guys," Ratajkowski said. "Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

The supermodel's makeout session with Styles took place in Ariake Arena, where the Grammy winner performed for two nights as part of his ongoing world tour. A video obtained by the Daily Mail showed Ratajkowski caressing Styles' cheek as they French kissed while leaning against a silver van.

The video went viral online and led to fans bringing up their past connections, including Styles' old interview in which he called the model his "celebrity crush" and Ratajkowski's friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

Following the kiss, photos of Ratajkowski dancing with Wilde at one of Styles' concerts in June 2022 resurfaced, while gossip site DeuxMoi claimed there were rumors that the trio once had a threesome.

"There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," the "Gone Girl" actress told the L.A. Times of the various rumors involving her.

In addition to Styles, Ratajkowski has been linked to several other celebrities over the past several months, including Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

Shortly after New Year's Day, she started seeing comedian Eric André. Their romance is believed to have lasted for nearly two months before she hinted in a TikTok video in late February that their "situationship" was over.

"I'm really just not thinking about guys," Ratajkowski told the L.A. Times. "I'm working, I'm a single mom. I've been so busy that it's easy not to think about."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage amid rumors that he cheated on her. They share a 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

On March 29, sexual misconduct allegations against Bear-McClard came to light. Variety obtained statements, made in connection with a legal dispute, from three women who have accused the "Uncut Gems" producer of nonconsensual sex and grooming, some of which allegedly occurred while he was married to Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski never addressed the cheating allegations. Instead, she moved on and into a new place in New York City's West Village, which she shares with her best friend from high school. Apparently, Ratajkowski doesn't want to stir the pot because she doesn't want to risk her child's custody following the "horrifying" year she had.

"I'm scared," she admitted to the outlet. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

An unnamed insider close to Ratajkowski previously told Page Six that Bear-McClard was "begging her to give him another chance." However, the model was not having it and had no plans to forgive him.

"That's not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more s–t he did behind her back," the source claimed.