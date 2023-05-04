KEY POINTS Lala Kent told James Kennedy on "VPR" that Tom Sandoval had "a thing" for Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' co-stars are starting to suspect that something might be going on between them in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules."

Sandoval and Raquel's affair has not been exposed yet on the show, but on Wednesday's episode, their co-stars found out that the 28-year-old pageant queen spent the night at his home while Sandoval's then-girlfriend Ariana Madix was out of town.

Lala Kent began to connect the dots, saying in a voiceover: "Sandoval and Raquel are dancing together alone at The Abbey. Sandoval stays at a Labor Day party with Raquel, while Ariana just found out that her grandmother died, and Raquel spends the night at Sandoval's house while Ariana is out of town," People reported.

She told co-star James Kennedy, Raquel's ex-fiancé, about the "logical conclusion" she arrived at based on the pair's actions.

"I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel," Lala told James. "The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel is when he was talking about Ariana to the group when he was with Kristen [Doute]."

Lala was referencing the time Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend Kristen with Ariana. Both Sandoval and Ariana denied having an affair, but he ultimately admitted that they did kiss once while he was still with Kristen.

Lala shared her observations after Sandoval gushed over Raquel and how confident she's grown over the years on her birthday.

"Seeing you get so much more confidence and coming to who you are like showing up at Lala's birthday, doing all this badass s---," the TomTom co-owner said.

After becoming so excited that Ariana had to say something, Sandoval added, "Sorry, I'm impassioned. I'm f---ing proud of you, Raquel. You have come into your own."

At the time, Ariana thought Sandoval only viewed Raquel as a friend. She even defended Sandoval and Raquel's closeness to her co-star and business partner Katie Maloney.

"She's one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her, but I trust and love my boyfriend," Ariana said.

However, in early March, news broke that Ariana dumped her then-boyfriend of nine years after learning about Sandoval and Raquel's off-camera affair.

Ariana reportedly discovered a sexually explicit video of Raquel on his phone and found that the pair had been exchanging inappropriate messages for months.

Sandoval and Raquel have since issued apologies for the affair and are expected to discuss the scandal, which has been dubbed "Scandoval," in the upcoming "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion.

Lala earlier revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" in March that she had suspicions about Raquel and Sandoval long before the affair was exposed.

"I didn't have any proof," Lala said. "I talked to Scheana [Shay] about it."

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also told Us Weekly in March that she "was seeing things that just didn't add up."

"And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn't think it was red flags like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together," she explained. "And they're like 'Oh, this is weird, but they're just best friends.' I'm like what?'"

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.