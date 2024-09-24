Arizona Democratic Party Office Targeted In Shooting; Police Investigating As Property Crime Because Building Was Empty
No one was injured in the shooting
A Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, was targeted in a shooting, but police are only investigating it as a property crime.
Police officers arrived at a campaign office in Tempe over the weekend and found bullet hole damage. no one was injured.
Since the office was empty at the time of the shooting, the Tempe Police Department said the case would be investigated as a property crime, KNXV-TV reported.
Sean McEnerney, the DNC Arizona coordinate campaign manager, told the outlet, "Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office. We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured."
