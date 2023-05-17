KEY POINTS Arnold Schwarzenegger gave insight into his split from Maria Shriver

Schwarzenegger said their divorce was "very, very difficult in the beginning"

The "Terminator" star said they deserve an award for being such amicable exes

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proud of how he and his ex-wife Maria Shriver handled their divorce.

The "Terminator" star, who plays in his new Netflix show "FUBAR" a divorced CIA operative whose marriage partly failed because he cheated on his wife, recently opened up about his split from Shriver, to whom he was married for 25 years before news of his affair with family housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena ended their relationship in 2011.

"We were laughing about it — it feels like it's a documentary. The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession," Schwarzenegger explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too."

But while he and his character have some similarities, they also have their differences. "In [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f--kup. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he's deep down still in love with his wife," the 75-year-old action star said.

When asked if he misses being married, Schwarzenegger said, "No." He explained that his divorce from Shriver was "very, very difficult in the beginning," but with time, they all healed and moved on.

"Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her," he shared.

But Schwarzenegger said that Shriver still has a special place in his life, sharing, "I love my wife. She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids."

Schwarzenegger and Shiver, whose divorce was finalized in 2021, share four children together — Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. He also shares son Joseph Baena, 25, with Baena.

"Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together," he said of Shriver. "If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids."

Schwarzenegger noted that his children with Shriver inherited traits from both of them. "The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me," he revealed.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger's son-in-law Chris Pratt gave a shoutout to his daughter and ex-wife for Mother's Day. The Marvel star paid tribute to his wife Katherine, mother-in-law Shriver and mom Kathy but faced backlash after he failed to mention his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares his eldest child, Jack.

But many fans defended the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, with one writing, "He literally said happy Mother's Day to ALL of the mothers out there. That includes his ex."

Schwarzenegger's first TV project, "FUBAR," will premiere on Netflix on May 25.