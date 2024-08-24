Awkward: RFK Jr. has called the man he just endorsed for president 'probably a sociopath' and 'barely human'
Truck near Trump's Arizona campaign rally is plastered with RFK Jr.'s searing insults about Donald Trump following Kennedy's about-face endorsement
What a difference a few weeks makes.
RFK Jr. slammed Donald Trump just last month as "probably a sociopath," a "terrible human being," and the "worst president ever and barely human" during the Republican National Convention in text messages obtained by The New Yorker .
He has also referred to Trump as "unhinged."
Now he's endorsing him.
A mobile billboard truck sponsored by the anti-Trump MoveOn organization plastered with Kennedy's comments about the former president drove around Phoenix Friday during Trump's campaign rally in the suburb of Glendale, Arizona, Friday. That's when Trump welcomed RFK Jr. to the stage, heaped praise on him, and said his late dad and uncle JFK were "looking down" on him with pride.
Just last month Kennedy insisted Trump's pick of JD Vance as his running mate was a "salute" to the American military industrial complex, adding: "Their gravy train is going to continue."
Trump has in turn has blasted Kennedy as a "radical left lunatic" and a "plant" from the left to help then-candidate Joe Biden get reelected.
But none of that acrimony emerged in Trump and Kennedy's new partnership debut.
