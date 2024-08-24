Donald Trump vowed to release the last of the federal files on the JFK assassination as he welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at an Arizona campaign rally Friday night.

The men's handshake and Trump's announcement in Glendale followed RFK Jr.'s endorsement of the former president earlier in the day as he announced that he was suspending his own race for the White House.

Kennedy's furious family lashed out Thursday after his endorsement of Trump. Sister Kerry Kennedy called his support "obscene," saying their late father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, would have "detested almost everything about Donald Trump."

Five of Kennedy's siblings issued a statement calling RFK Jr.'s endorsement of Trump a "betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold" and a "sad ending to a sad story."

Kennedy said in brief comments from the stage that Trump would "make America healthy again" and that he would "protect us against totalitarianism" if elected.

Trump said his plan to release all remaining files on John F. Kennedy's assassination if he's elected to the White House would be part of his proposed new commission on presidential assassination attempts, including the one that targeted him.

The Secret Service and FBI are already investigating the attempt on Trump's life at a political rally last month.

Trump also promised to "establish a panel of top experts" who would work with Kennedy to investigate childhood health problems. RFK Jr. is a staunch anti-vaccine advocate, which has sparked furious controversy, particularly during the COVID pandemic.

Kennedy said he met twice with Trump before suspending his own race for the presidency, and the rally announcements were widely seen as part of an agreement between the men in exchange for his endorsement of the former president.

Kennedy said at a press conference that he's dropping out of the race in swing states, but his name will remain on the ballot in several other states.