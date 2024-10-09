Researchers have found that Baby Boomers, despite having a higher life expectancy, are dealing with worse health than earlier generations.

The study, led by scientists from the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL), highlights a "generational health drift," with those born since 1945 showing more chronic health issues at similar ages compared to their predecessors.

According to Laura Gimeno, a doctoral candidate at UCL and the lead author of the study, Baby Boomers are more likely to be diagnosed with conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart problems.

"We found that Baby Boomers have significantly higher rates of chronic health conditions than previous generations at the same age," Gimeno told CNN.

She also noted the lack of significant improvements in disability rates for this generation.

The study also examined Generation X, finding that their health is deteriorating at a rate similar to or worse than that of Baby Boomers.

"Generation X shows a troubling rise in obesity, diabetes, and poor mental health compared to Baby Boomers in their 40s," Gimeno explained.

This trend has researchers worried, as younger generations are not seeing the expected improvements in health despite advances in medical science.

"The fact that these issues persist in Generation X is a significant concern," Gimeno added.

The findings were published in the Journals of Gerontology.

The research analyzed health data from over 100,000 individuals between 2004 and 2018. The participants included adults aged 51 or older from the United States, and those aged 50 or older from England and continental Europe.

The study covered multiple generations, such as the Greatest Generation (born before 1925) and Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1959).

The study showed that the prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol increased at similar rates across the U.S. and Europe. However, diagnoses of cancer, heart disease, and high cholesterol rose most significantly in England and continental Europe.

Body mass index (BMI) trends varied, with age-adjusted obesity rates climbing across most regions, except for southern Europe.

Gimeno pointed out that regional disparities might be due to variations in diet and physical activity levels.

"Such differences likely reflect a balance of nutritional improvements and declines in physical activity," the study concluded.

Another concerning finding involved physical strength. The researchers measured grip strength, an indicator of overall muscle strength and disability risk. They discovered that grip strength decreased among people in the U.S. and England but remained steady or improved in parts of continental Europe.

With an aging population and life expectancy continuing to rise, experts stress the importance of preventive healthcare. Gimeno emphasized the need to focus on measures that can help people avoid developing chronic conditions. "We must prioritize preventive strategies to reduce the burden of illness in these aging populations," she said.