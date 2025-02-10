Are you feeling the post-Super Bowl slump? Starbucks has the tired football fans covered, with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee on Monday.

Starbucks Rewards members can receive a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee by activating a coupon in the Starbucks app. This offer is available for one day only and can be redeemed by ordering through the app or in person at participating stores.

Anyone who is not a Starbucks Rewards member can sign up by 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 9 to receive the free coffee coupon in the Starbucks app on Monday, according to the company.

The free coffee is part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's plans for broader changes to the company, including advertisements that aired on Fox on Sunday before and after the Super Bowl.

One of the 60-second ads shows baristas opening stores and writing on cups, with a voiceover saying, "The Starbucks you love is back ... hello again."

Last month, Starbucks had asked employees to write simple, personalized messages on cups, such as greetings, affirmations, or well wishes for customers.

However, some baristas mentioned that this new practice has slowed down service and felt like a forced way to connect with customers.

The new instructions came as under Niccol, the company had cut back on discounts and promotions to improve profits, CNN reported.

Aside from Starbucks marketing around the Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the company is also focusing on the upcoming Valentine's Day.

Starbucks introduced two new limited-time drinks to celebrate the season. The company announced that these drinks would be available starting Feb. 4, but only for a limited time while supplies last.

The new drinks include Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Créme Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew.

In addition to these drinks, Starbucks' Valentine's Day drinkware collection, launched on Jan. 3, was still available for a limited time.

The Valentine's Day-themed drinkware was available in different sizes and prices. The Valentine's Day Cold Cup (24 oz.) features pixelated heart patterns and is priced at $22.95. Another option is the Pink Floral Cold Cup with Straw Topper (24 oz.), which comes with a flower-patterned design and a matching straw topper, available for $24.95.

For those who prefer tumblers, the Hot Pink Heart Tumbler with Charm (12 oz.) offers a vibrant hot pink color with a glossy finish and includes a heart-shaped charm, priced at $27.95.

Furthermore, Starbucks is offering a Valentine's Day Tumbler (16 oz.), which features a heart-themed design. This tumbler is available exclusively at select licensed Starbucks locations in the United States, including stores inside grocery stores, airports, and hospitals, and is priced at $14.95.