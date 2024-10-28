Ballot Box Fires That Destroyed Hundreds Of Votes Across Two States Linked To Same Suspicious Car: Police
The incidents were also linked to a third fire from Oct. 8
Police have identified a vehicle in connection with two election drop box fires, one of which destroyed hundreds of mail-in ballots in Washington.
On Monday, police discovered incendiary devices placed on a ballot drop box in Portland, Oregon, that destroyed three mail-in ballots. They later found another one in Vancouver, Washington, that destroyed hundreds, according to AP News.
Portland Police Bureau Spokesperson Mike Benner said surveillance images captured a Volvo at both locations, indicating the fires were started by the same person.
Police also linked the perpetrators to a third fire that occurred on Oct. 8 at a different drop box in Vancouver.
Greg Kimsey, the election auditor in Clark County, Washington, called the incidents "heartbreaking," adding, "it's a direct attack on democracy."
Both ballot drop boxes were equipped with a fire suppression system meant to coat ballots with fire-suppressing powder if a high enough temperature is reached. The system worked in Portland, but it failed in Vancouver for unknown reasons, AP News reported.
Originally published by Latin Times
