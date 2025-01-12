Steve Bannon has vowed to oust Elon Musk from Donald Trump's inner circle before Inauguration Day, accusing Musk of being "racist," "evil," and unfit for influence in the MAGA movement.

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper in Italy, which was republished by Breitbart on Saturday, Bannon denounced Musk's support for certain immigrants.

Musk's support for H1-B visas, a program allowing skilled immigrant labor, has fueled tensions with nationalist conservatives like Bannon, a former Trump adviser, who oppose immigration policies they view as undermining American workers.

"I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he's inaugurated," Bannon said. "He won't have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He'll be like everyone else."

Bannon's animosity toward Musk has grown, citing personal grudges and Musk's controversial statements on social media.

Bannon has publicly pledged to block Musk's access to the White House and labeled him a self-serving technocrat obsessed with wealth and power.

"He suffered a major defeat in America on H1B visas, he derided our movement as racist and retarded and he lost," Bannon said. "He has the maturity of a child. He has tried to change the conversation, after losing credibility in the United States and the fact that, frankly, people around Trump are tired of him."

The feud has widened to include broader criticisms of Musk's South African heritage and alleged exploitation of the tech industry for personal gain.

Originally published on Latin Times