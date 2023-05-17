KEY POINTS Barack Obama admitted that his wife Michelle's gripes about their marriage had some validity

The ex-POTUS said being out of the White House has helped him get back into Michelle's good graces

Barack said spending more time with his wife contributed to their happier marriage

Barack Obama has addressed his wife Michelle Obama's gripes about their marriage.

In his recent interview on "CBS Mornings," the former president responded to the comments his wife made last year that there were 10 years early on in their marriage when she "couldn't stand" him.

He admitted to host Nate Burleson that there is some validity to the former first lady's complaints.

But Barack said being "out of the White House" helped him get back into Michelle's good graces.

He added that having "a little more time" to spend with his spouse, now that their kids have grown up and he is no longer president, has improved their relationship.

"What also helps though, about children... Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four. And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father I was, the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal," the former president explained.

"Now that they're doing good, she's a little more forgiving of my flaws. What she's told me is, 'Looking back, you did OK as a dad.' And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles," he added.

Former President @BarackObama opens up about his relationship with @MichelleObama, after she revealed she didn’t like him for 10 years of their marriage: “Let me say this, it sure helps to be out of the White House.” https://t.co/hNA68lo1u1 pic.twitter.com/CQqmyO4e9G — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 16, 2023

Michelle previously got candid about her marriage with Barack in December 2022 when she joined a panel for Revolt TV alongside Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson and moderator Angie Martinez.

During their discussion, the former first lady, who shares daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, with her husband, admitted that they faced marital struggles when their children were younger.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," Michelle said. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

She added that there was an imbalance in their marriage at the time, when Barack's political star was rising and she was primarily looking after their daughters.

"We're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even,'" Michelle recalled. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

The former first lady has no regrets about their marriage despite the "10 bad years."

"There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years — we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it's just how you look at it," Michelle added. "And people give up . . . 'Five years; I can't take it.'"