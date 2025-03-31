Homelessness in America is an epidemic, affecting hundreds of thousands across the nation. With over 770,000 people in shelters as of January 2024, the problem is growing at an alarming rate. A 39% increase in family homelessness from 2023 to 2024 highlights this concern: more families, especially those with children, are losing their homes. The number of homeless children has skyrocketed by 33%, with nearly 150,000 children experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024.

Despite years of emergency response efforts, shelters remain overcrowded, and affordable housing is scarce. Many people experiencing homelessness aren't suffering from personal failings but systemic failures—rising rents, stagnant wages, and a lack of social safety nets that push families to the brink. The only area that has seen improvement is veteran homelessness, which declined 8% over the past year due to targeted funding. This proves that consistent financial commitment can make a difference. The challenge now is ensuring that the same level of dedication is applied to the broader homeless population.

Yet, there is hope with leaders like Barbara Anderson, who is the Founding Director of Haven House Services, Vice President, and one of the board members of the National Coalition for the Homeless, who has been leading a movement for decades in fighting for those most affected.

For her, these statistics are more than just numbers. They represent real people: mothers fleeing domestic violence, families evicted after one missed paycheck, and individuals left behind by an economy that no longer works for them. Anderson has spent her life's time advocating for a systematic solution, not just a temporary relief. "It's not just about the dollar bill. We need to spread a message, making sure people understand the importance of being involved," she says.

Anderson's passion for advocacy stems from her own experiences. While she was raised in poverty in Jeffersonville, Indiana, she was also the daughter of a mission minister who had migrated from Hazard, Kentucky, a region deeply affected by generational poverty. Her father, a World War II veteran, had worked in coal mines since the age of six and returned from war with multiple disabilities. Neither of her parents could read or write, leaving Anderson to take on the role of third parent to her six younger siblings.

From an early age, she learned the struggles of working-class families, juggling responsibilities, helping her parents manage finances, and ensuring her siblings had what they needed. "I didn't get to be a little kid," she says. "I played a pivotal role in my family's survival. But I also understood the strength that came from adversity."

Determined to break the cycle of poverty, Anderson pursued degrees in English and Journalism, paid for through a mix of veteran benefits, scholarships, and relentless hard work. Her education gave her the tools to tell stories—stories of resilience, injustice, and the overlooked voices of those that society often ignores.

That passion led her to establish Haven House Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the homeless in Southern Indiana. But unlike major urban centers, Southern Indiana presents unique challenges: a small donor base, constant competition for funding, and a political climate that often resists social welfare initiatives.

"I live in a largely Republican state and a smaller community," Anderson explains. "The donor dollar here is much smaller than in Northern or Central Indiana. And we're always competing with Louisville. If you're the small guy, you don't have the resources to compete with multi-million-dollar nonprofits with national media budgets."

One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of long-term solutions. While emergency shelters provide immediate relief, they don't address the root cause of homelessness. "We had a sleepout event to raise awareness," Barbara recalls. "The governor eventually announced a fund allocation for homelessness, and it became a permanent part of the budget. That was a start. But what we need isn't just temporary fixes—we need permanent investments in low-cost housing."

Years ago, Anderson purchased five units of housing to provide long-term stability for people in need. But despite her best efforts, she was forced to sell them due to insufficient funding. "With funds, we could develop housing that would actually give people a foundation to rebuild their lives. Instead of just putting people in shelters, we could put them in affordable, sustainable homes," she says.

The problem, Anderson argues, isn't just a lack of resources—it's a lack of will. "If we can find money for corporate bailouts, for tax breaks, for stadiums, we can find money to ensure people have a place to live. It's a matter of priorities."

While funding is a crucial element, Anderson believes the real fight is about shifting public perception. There's a persistent myth that homelessness is a personal failing rather than a systemic issue. That mindset, she says, is what slows down the process of ending homelessness. "The amount of shame homeless people carry is heartbreaking," she says. "They don't just feel like they've failed themselves. They feel like they've failed their families. And society reinforces that by treating them as invisible."

Her organization takes a hands-on approach, ensuring that every client is actively involved in their own recovery. "We don't just hand people assistance and walk away. We ask them: What's the new plan? How do we change this cycle?" she explains.

Employment is key to long-term stability, but government assistance programs often disincentivize work. "Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is so low in Indiana that even a minimum-wage job doesn't always provide enough to survive," she says. "We need policies that help people transition into financial independence, not ones that trap them in that unending cycle of poverty. We need a living wage based on the housing index."

As a board member of the National Coalition for the Homeless, Anderson understands that the fight for housing justice is much bigger than Southern Indiana. "The laws passed in Washington directly affect the children in our shelters," she says. "We need state allocations because federal funding alone isn't enough."

She points to the success of veteran housing initiatives as proof that sustained investment works. "When we made veteran homelessness a priority, we saw real results with a 55% decrease since 2010. We need that same commitment for families, for children, for the working poor."

As Barbara Anderson calls on policymakers, donors, and everyday citizens to treat homelessness as an urgent moral responsibility, she states, "We either move forward, or we keep following a broken system that is failing our most vulnerable. The choice is ours."