Bath & Body Works was forced to remove a scented candle from its product line and issue an apology after outraged social media users said it appeared to show an array of Ku Klux Klan hoods.

The major retailer came under fire for the design of its three-wick "Snowed In" jar candle, which featured what was supposed to be an artistic rendering of a paper snowflake on its wraparound label.

The fan-like image included a series of ovals, each with a center crease and cutout holes on either side.

"Initially I did not see it but now I can't unsee it! Do better @bathandbodyworks !" one Instagram user wrote. "Corporate is responsible for approving these designs and nobody caught this?"

The message included the hashtag #wtfisthis.

Others dubbed the item the "KKKandle" and the "Klandle," and the fashion website Diet Prada sarcastically said, "Damn, Bath & Body Works really gave new meaning to 'White Christmas,'" USA Today reported Friday.

"This isn't just a branding mistake; it's a reminder of how sensitive cultural symbols can be," an X user wrote, according to Fox Business. "Let's hope they take this as a lesson in awareness and responsibility."

In a statement, Bath and Body Works noted: "At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one."

"We apologize to anyone we've offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."

Bath & Body Works, which went public in August 2021, bills itself as the "home of America's favorite fragrances" and operates more than 1,850 stores in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website.

The company's stock closed $31.43 a share on Friday, up nearly 0.7%.