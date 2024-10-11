#TraitorTrump has begun trending on X (formerly Twitter) following confirmation of allegations that the former President sent COVID-19 testing equipment to Russia at the height of the pandemic, when tests where in short supply.

Hope she locks him up for being a traitor!!! pic.twitter.com/tqqv2hOYPW — Real Traitor Trump (@RolandMota6) October 10, 2024

Users are flooding the social media platform X with memes and posts discussing the relationship between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin under the hashtag #TraitorTrump.

On Wednesday, the Russian government confirmed allegations that the Trump administration sent COVID-19 tests to Russia as the pandemic reached its peak, when tests were scarcely available and widely sought after.

While first responders and hospital staff were wearing garbage bags as PPE - that fuking orange baboon was sending Putin Covid Tests and ventilators for his personal use.



DT has done a lot of fuked up things but for this, he MUST pay!



I HATE Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/8BjiKH6sm5 — Sailor Girl (@sassymightyone) October 9, 2024

This is why Trump is such a huge danger.



He’s got thousands of experts at his disposal yet his huge ego always forces him to believe he’s the best qualified to make decisions and all his ideas are the best ever. He’s dangerous. 😬pic.twitter.com/hJsc6GaGjO



#TraitorTrump — Pete (@thelowse) October 9, 2024

While Americans were dying, tRump gave away the aid they needed to a war criminal.#TraitorTrump https://t.co/6G73YFzqkX — Сенора (@RhiannonSionne) October 9, 2024

These claims first arose in a book written by revered American journalist Bob Woodward. The book, titled "War", states that, in 2020, the former President "secretly sent Putin a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for his personal use".

"We also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Howard Stern: A new report just came out that Trump was sending COVID test kits to Putin and Putin said, ‘don’t let anyone know.’ What do you make of that ?



If you listen to anything today folks, please listen to VP Harris’s SPOT ON answer ‼️#TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/iSXy9Bav5L — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) October 10, 2024

Woodward also stated that Trump and Putin shared as many as 7 personal conversations following the end of the former's administration in 2021. This claim has been denied by spokespersons for both the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung denied all of the allegations against Trump, calling them "made up stories" and saying Woodward was "a truly demented and deranged man." Peskov also denied the occurrence of the personal conversations between the two world leaders, Russian media outlet TASS reported.

Users have taken to X to criticize the actions of the former President, with many referring to him as traitorous.

"Treasonous bastard," one user wrote.

Treasonous bastard pic.twitter.com/dURRlAbuN5 — 💙Orange Dick Tater Hater #PO1135809 ($8 Parody)💙 (@realbiscuitspaw) October 9, 2024

"#TraitorTrump works for Putin. He will not take care of America," wrote another. "Trump is a big mistake this country and the Republican Party will regret for years to come."

#TraitorTrump works for Putin.

He will not take care of America. Trump is a big mistake this country and the Republican Party will regret for years to come. https://t.co/IOXdh7yUJ3 — marley (@MarleyMfusa) October 10, 2024

In a new campaign ad, the presidential campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris calls attention to the allegations against Trump, stating that the reports of him sending testing equipment to Russia serve as "evidence" that "Trump will always choose Putin over the American people."

"Donald Trump has put Putin over the American people time and time again," read Harris' caption. "Now, a new report says that he secretly sent Putin COVID tests while withholding them from sick Americans."