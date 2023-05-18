KEY POINTS Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood Wednesday

The exes appeared to have a serious conversation after dropping off their kids at school

Affleck opted for a plaid shirt, gray peacoat and jeans, while Garner donned a sporty look

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted chatting as they dropped their children off at school together Wednesday.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed the "Air" star and director looking forlorn while having what appeared to be a serious conversation with his ex-wife in front of their kids' school in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

For the outing, Affleck, who co-parents daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, with Garner, sported a plaid shirt under a gray peacoat, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

The "13 Going on 30" actress, on the other hand, rocked a sporty look, wearing blue leggings, a gray sweater, calf-length socks and running shoes. She accessorized her outfit with a pink baseball cap and dark shades.

In one photo, Affleck can be seen carrying a cup of iced coffee while crossing the street side-by-side with Garner.

Garner dropped off a tray of treats at the school before she and her ex-husband continued to chat while standing next to her car, according to the outlet.

Affleck's sighting with his ex came a week after he was seen having an animated conversation with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in their SUV.

Eyewitnesses speculated that they were arguing, but an anonymous source close to the couple denied the rumor, telling Page Six that the pair were just chatting.

"You can clearly see they are having a conversation, and she is listening to him. He's a storyteller and can be animated when he speaks," the insider claimed.

Affleck and Lopez, who got married last summer, also sparked rumors they were arguing when he was spotted slamming the car door on her during a coffee run.

A Twitter user who uploaded a clip capturing the moment claimed that the actor looked "miserable."

you can "have it all" and still be miserable pic.twitter.com/Q1ujns8vCV — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) May 10, 2023

"He purposefully looks away from her while she's getting in the car. They definitely fighting lol," one person commented on the footage.

Another suggested, "Jennifer, start looking for another romance. This isn't working, and you're tired of him!"

But others praised Affleck for displaying chivalry and slammed those speculating on the couple's marriage, pointing out that no one but the pair knew what was going on.

It remains unclear what happened between them, but the video appeared to indicate that Affleck was frustrated with the paparazzi, not his wife.

The following day, Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Netflix movie "The Mother."

They packed on the PDA and even kissed after posing for photos, but some fans thought that they were fighting after the couple was photographed having another animated conversation.

However, a lip reader told the Daily Mail that the "Let's Get Loud" singer only asked her husband if her low-cut top was "showing too much" and that Affleck assured her it was fine, telling her, "Don't worry, babe."