KEY POINTS Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted getting coffee in Los Angeles Tuesday

Affleck opened the car door for his wife but seemingly slammed it after she went inside the vehicle

Some speculated they were fighting; others appreciated Affleck opening the door for Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent sighting sparked speculations that they were not on good terms.

The celebrity couple was spotted together in Los Angeles Tuesday. The "Air" star and director was seen opening the car door for his wife after a coffee run, Page Six reported.

However, after the "Let's Get Loud" singer stepped into the vehicle, Affleck seemed to slam the car door, sparking speculations among fans he was not in the mood. Some even believed they were fighting.

"You can 'have it all' and still be miserable," the caption of the video read.

"He purposefully looks away from her while she's getting in the car. They definitely fighting lol," another commented. A third user suggested, "Jennifer, start looking for another romance. This isn't working, and you're tired of him!"

"I can feel the tension between these two from here, across the internet. LOL There's usually a reason some people are divorced multiple times, and these two remarried the same person after being divorced. Silly people," another user added.

you can "have it all" and still be miserable pic.twitter.com/Q1ujns8vCV — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, some defended Affleck, pointing out how he still displayed chivalry even when they were seemingly fighting.

"He opened the door for her. Good on him. I don't see many husbands doing that, and believe me, I frequent a lot of parking lots, from Costco to Target to Safeway, I've seen it all," one commented.

Another added, "Exactly, my husband hardly ever opens the door for me! He certainly wouldn't if he was pissed about something!! So good on him for opening [the] door for her. He was clearly protecting her!"

"You know, you can't really judge a relationship on a moment. Also, you can't really judge anyone's relationship at all because it's just the two of them together, you don't really know what that all entails," a different commenter said.

It remains unclear what really happened at the time. However, in the last part of the video, Affleck appeared aware that someone was filming them because he looked at the camera and raised his left arm, seemingly shrugging.

It wasn't the first time fans said he looked miserable when he was out with Lopez. He also went viral at the 2023 Grammys, and some fans also thought they were fighting at the time. However, the "Argo" star clarified that he just didn't want to be on camera.

"I thought this would be fun. I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach], and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling," Affleck told the Hollywood Reporter, explaining the viral clip on TikTok that prompted some to speculate they had an argument.

"I leaned into her, and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f--king not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I'm like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don't keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife's work event."