Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn't take their hands off each other.

Affleck was a supportive husband to Lopez. He joined her at the premiere of her new Netflix movie "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The "Air" actor and "Marry Me" actress packed on the PDA as they posed for cameras. In the photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Lopez smiled before they shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Lopez and Affleck dated in 2002 and got engaged in the same year. However, they postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially called off their engagement in 2004. They reunited nearly 20 years later in 2021 and had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022.

During the premiere, ET's Kevin Frazier asked Lopez about her mom's statement when they appeared on "Today" last week, saying she prayed that Lopez and Affleck would rekindle their romance.

"I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years," Guadalupe Rodríguez told Lopez when she joined her daughter on "Today" to promote the latter's new movie project.

"It's so funny, she never said that to me," Lopez told ET while laughing. "We never spoke about it."

Lopez added that her mom has always had a soft spot for Affleck since they started dating in the early 2000s.

"She really loved him when we were together before," the "Let's Get Loud" singer added.

An insider previously told ET after the celebrity couple's wedding last year that Rodriguez had always known her daughter would end up with Affleck again. The tipster claimed that Lopez's mom "always knew Ben was the love of Jen's life" and was "so happy that Ben is officially part of the family."

In related news, a day before Affleck and Lopez's PDA-packed red carpet appearance, there were rumors that they had a fight. The celebrity couple was spotted after a coffee run Tuesday.

Affleck opened the car door for Lopez, and after she went inside, he seemingly slammed the door. One claimed he looked "miserable." Another speculated that they were "definitely fighting." However, one tipster reminded others they shouldn't judge a relationship depending on a single moment.

"The Mother" comes out on Netflix Friday.