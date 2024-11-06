Bernie Sanders Tears Into Democratic Party Over Loss to Trump: 'American People Are Angry and Want Change'
Following Donald Trump's presidential win, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released a statement on X, tearing into the Democratic Party for "abandoning" the working class, which in turned "abandoned them."
"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," the Independent senator wrote in a statement shared to X on Wednesday.
He went on to say "60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and we have more income and wealth inequity than ever before," then enumerated the ways in which, while technology improves and spending increases, Americans' lives continue deteriorating.
Sanders, who ran for president in both 2016 and 2020, bashed the government for spending billions to fund "extremist Netanyahu government's all out war against Palestinian people which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster" before turning the mirror directly onto the people.
"In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some serious political discussions," before signing off with "Stay tuned."
Originally published by Latin Times
