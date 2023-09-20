KEY POINTS A thread about the best fandom names in K-Pop went viral on Reddit

"Unbiased" K-Pop fans determined nine names that stood out

Names on the list include BLINKS, Inspirit, NCTzen and Melody, among others

Coming up with the best and most meaningful fandom name is what every K-Pop fan looks forward to, especially with newly debuted groups.

"Unbiased" K-Pop community members recently discussed the best names on Reddit and decided on the final nine that stood out for them.

1.

NCTzen

NCT's fandom name, NCTzen, landed on the top of the thread, which garnered hundreds of support from the K-Pop community. As per Reddit user @Sea_Pie8573, the name appeared "ahead of its time" and was well planned out as it coordinated well with content related to NCT Universe, notably albums such as "Neo Zone," "Limitless," "Sticker," "Glitch Mode" and "ISTJ," among others.

Another user wrote, "I'm biased as hell, but NCTzen for NCT. It's pronounced like 'n-citizen,' and it's because we're all residents of NCity. The Korean version, Czennie, is super cute as well. The subunit ones are also cute, chilzen, dreamzen, or weishennie."

2.

Melody

BTOB — which stands for Born To Beat — has one of the most meaningful fandom names since it best describes the group's connection with the fans, known as Melody. @junkdogjoe69 explained that "melody" was needed to create music; hence, the group needed its fans. The user described the meaning as "cute."

3.

FOREVER

"I've always loved that it can mean two things: 'Everglow forever, let's go!' and 'Everglow, Forever, let's go!' It stuck [with] me when I first heard it. I've always thought it was so cool!" one user said while praising Yuehua Entertainment's girl group, EVERGLOW.

4.

ONCE

Third-generation K-Pop girl group TWICE also has a memorable fandom name that has stuck with other K-Pop community members. One user shared, "I swear I'm not biased, but Once and Twice. I always associate it with first and second, for the group the fans [are] the most important; hence, they are the first, but the fans give the group twice the love [or] maybe it's just me."

5.

STAY

Another user suggested that Stay of Stray Kids also has a heart-warming meaning, saying, "I love Stay. It feels nice to say, it's short and sweet, and it has so much meaning behind it."

To which another user agreed, "That would have been my answer as well, it's so fitting with them being astray but finding a place to stay with their fans, it's so sweet."

6.

Cassiopeia

Named after a famous constellation, TVXQ reminded its fans that "wherever they look," they would always feel that the group is with them; hence, the name Cassiopeia — a star in the sky.

7.

ReVeluv

Other K-Pop community members praised how Red Velvet called its fans "ReVeluv," describing the name as "elegant."

One user also explained the meaning of the name, "The 'ReVe' in the fandom name stands for the first two letters of Red and Velvet. It also means dream in French, meaning ReVeluvs makes Red Velvet's dreams come true. The 'luv' in ReVeluv stands for the love Red Velvet and ReVeluvs have for each other."

8.

Inspirit

"Inspirit (INFINITE): Inspirit (인스피릿), basically combines INFINITE's 'in' and the word 'spirit', which means vitality and mind," a user suggested, adding that, by definition, it actually means "encourage and enliven." But other meanings could be unpacked from the word.

The user praised the veteran K-Pop group's style, which leans toward simplicity and minimalism.

9.

BLINKS

Of course, BLACKPINK's fandom also made it to the list, with most claiming that the name is "cute" and "clever." Most liked that the fandom name seemed not forced. Despite its simplicity, it does not lose the identity of the fans.