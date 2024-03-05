Michael Strahan, the former NFL player-turned-television personality, gained renown after becoming the defensive end for the New York Giants. Even after he opted to engage in a number of activities outside his beloved sport, he continues to be significant in the world of football.

Net worth

Strahan played 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) with the New York Giants. He played the position of defensive end. In his final season in 2007, he helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots. In 2014, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After retiring he became a media personality and appears as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. He also co-hosts ABC's Good Morning America and its spinoff Strahan, Sara, and Keke. He won two Daytime Emmy Awards for co-hosting Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016. He became a regular contributor on Good Morning America in 2014, and joined GMA full-time, leaving Live! According to various sites, Strahan net worth is estimated to be around $65 million.

Contracts and Income

Throughout his NFL career, Strahan inked several contracts, with his final one being a 7-year, $46.2 million deal with the Giants. This contract featured a $15.5 million signing bonus, averaging out to an annual salary of $6.6 million.

Aside from his salary as an NFL player, he also has other income sources, which include Fox, ABC, and his business ventures. While the exact breakdown of his earnings from each endeavor is unclear, Forbes estimated his annual income at $21.5 million in 2017.

In 2016, Strahan signed a new contract with ABC, which was reported to potentially nearly double his salary for "Good Morning America" to approximately $20 million per year. He then renewed his contract with ABC in 2021 for another four years, although the financial details of this agreement were not disclosed.

Career highlights

Strahan's career is defined by his remarkable achievements both on and off the football field. As a professional football player, he played 15 seasons in the NFL, all with the New York Giants, and established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players of his era.

Drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft, Strahan quickly made an impact as a defensive end. Known for his speed, strength, and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks, Strahan became a cornerstone of the Giants' defense and a leader in the locker room.

One of the defining moments of Strahan's career came in the 2007 NFL season. Despite entering the season as underdogs, the Giants, led by Strahan, advanced to Super Bowl XLII, where they faced the undefeated New England Patriots. In a stunning upset, the Giants defeated the Patriots 17-14, with Strahan playing a pivotal role in the victory. The game is remembered for Strahan's tenacity and leadership, as well as his crucial sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter.

Strahan's performance in Super Bowl XLII was the crowning achievement of his playing career, but it was just one of many highlights. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. In 2001, Strahan set the NFL single-season record for sacks with 22.5, a record that still stands today.

After retiring from football following the 2007 season, Strahan transitioned to a successful career in television. He became a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and later joined ABC's Good Morning America as a co-host. Strahan's charisma and insight have made him a fan favorite and a respected voice in the world of sports broadcasting.

In recognition of his outstanding career, Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in NFL history. His impact on the game of football, both on and off the field, continues to be felt, and he remains a beloved figure among fans and colleagues alike.

Personal life

Strahan has been married twice. His first marriage was to Wanda Hutchins, with whom he has two children, a daughter named Tanita and a son named Michael Jr. The couple divorced in 1996. In 1999, Strahan married Jean Muggli, and they have twin daughters named Sophia and Isabella. Strahan and Muggli divorced in 2006.

In recent years, Strahan has been in a relationship with Kayla Quick, a former waitress and current personal trainer. The couple has been together since 2015.

Strahan was born on Nov. 21, 1971, in Houston, Texas. He is the youngest of six children. His father, Gene Willie Strahan, was a boxer, and his mother, Louise Strahan, was a basketball coach.

Growing up, Strahan was a talented athlete and played football, basketball, and track. He attended Westbury High School in Houston, where he excelled in football as a defensive end and was named to the All-District and All-Greater Houston teams.

After high school, Strahan attended Texas Southern University on a football scholarship. He continued to excel on the football field and was named a First-Team All-America selection in his senior year.

Strahan's childhood was marked by financial struggles, and he has spoken openly about growing up in a single-parent household and the challenges his family faced. Despite these obstacles, Strahan remained focused on his education and his athletic pursuits, which ultimately led to his successful career in the NFL.

The star at present

The NFL player is living a pretty much good and satisfying kind of life. With his appearances on TV, various business endeavors like the clothing line called Collection by Strahan and the production company called SMAC Entertainment, Strahan is one lucky guy who will be growing old happy and fulfilled.

In addition, he is also a philanthropist and is involved in several charitable organizations. He has worked with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and the American Cancer Society, among others.

Overall, Strahan remains a prominent figure in the worlds of sports, entertainment, and business, and he continues to be a respected and influential voice in each of these fields.