KEY POINTS Steve Guest called Biden a "moron" for revealing what he deemed sensitive information

Robert Kennedy Jr. called out the administration's irony amid the "war crime" discussion

A White House official insisted the U.S. was not running out of the said weapons

In another case of what many call his "gaffes," President Joe Biden claimed Sunday morning that the United States was already low on 155 mm artillery ammunition rounds.

In the same interview, which sparked wide criticism and outrage from conservatives on social media questioning his competence in keeping up with the job, he defended his administration's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for a "transition period" until more munitions became available.

"This is a war relating to munitions. And they're running out of that ammunition, and we're low on it," Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to, not permanently, but allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians."

Conservatives from grassroots to pundits and experts were confused and outraged that Biden announced a shortage of weapons in a nationally-televised interview which could negatively affect national security.

"Love when the president of America goes on CNN to tell everyone we're low on ammo," conservative political operative Logan Dobson tweeted.

Steve Guest, a conservative communicator who worked for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, called Biden a "moron" for revealing what was deemed sensitive information.

"Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the U.S. is low on 155mm shells," he tweeted. "Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening?"

Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells.



"In a CNN interview, President Biden is not particularly clear but seems to be saying U.S. is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine because we are running out of 155mm artillery ammunition to send them," conservative media outlet Washington Examiner's chief political correspondent Byron York said.

"Seems obvious this is affecting U.S. readiness to defend itself," he added.

Meanwhile, Robert Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, called out the administration's irony after former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the use of cluster bombs a "war crime."

"Last year, WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the use of cluster bombs a 'war crime.' Now President Biden plans to send them to Ukraine. Stop the ceaseless escalation! It is time for peace," he said in a tweet.

A White House official told Fox News Digital via email that the U.S. was not running out of the said weapons.

"The military has specific requirements for the numbers of weapons systems and ammunition we maintain in our reserves in case of contingencies or military conflict," the unnamed official said.

"Everything we send to Ukraine is in excess of that. So, the U.S. is not running out of ammunition ourselves."